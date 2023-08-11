Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

FYI Calendar: Weekend full of butterflies and the cha-cha

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/ALYSON HOGE - 0528/2016 - A male Diana Fritillary, the Arkansas state butterfly, lands on a purple coneflower over the holiday weekend near Woodson. On February 28, 2007, Act 156 of the Arkansas General Assembly designated the Diana fritillary (Speyeria diana) as the official state butterfly.

Today

Partners in Play -- For ages 6 & younger, 10 a.m.-noon, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Included in daily admission of $12. amazeum.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

LEGOS for Adults -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Social Dance Night -- Ballroom & cha-cha with Dance With Me Studio, 7 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12.50. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Ain't I A Woman" -- A one-person show by Na'Tosha De'Von, 7 p.m. today, 2 p.m. Saturday, UA Global Campus Theater, 2 E. Center St. in Fayetteville. $15-$25. eventbrite.com.

__

Saturday

Little Tinkerers -- Woodworking for ages 3-6, 9-10:30 a.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $12 per child, $12 per adult caregiver. amazeum.org

Local Author Story Time -- With Matt & Melissa Cooper, authors of "Benny in the Garden," 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Local Love -- With Chef Heather Artripe, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Diana Fritillary Project -- Comparing the Arkansas state butterfly to the Monarch, 10 a.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $30 at bgozarks.org.

Game Day Saturday -- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio Demo -- Cobblestone Farms, 1-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Crafts -- Turkish water marbling, 1:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Closing Reception -- For 2023 ceramics artists-in-residence Lisa Crews and Stefani Christianson, 4-6 p.m., Founders Building at Eureka Springs School of the Arts. Free. 253-5384, dawn@essa-art.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Print Headline: FYI: An Entertainment Calendar

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT