Hampton, UAPB remain motivated

PINE BLUFF -- If last season wasn't enough motivation for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football team to stage a bounce-back campaign this year, they need not look any further than the Southwestern Athletic Conference's preseason predictions.

The Golden Lions can find plenty of incentive there.

"When people pick you dead last, if that doesn't motivate you, I don't know what will," said UAPB Coach Alonzo Hampton, in reference to his group being chosen to finish last in the SWAC West Division standings during preseason balloting. "We're excited about the opportunity to make the university proud, make the city of Pine Bluff proud. So we wake up every day motivated, and we're just on that never-ending journey of trying to get better."

Improvement is what Hampton said he believes he's seen out of the Golden Lions ever since they officially held their first practice of fall camp July 29.

Despite battling high temperatures daily, the first-year coach said he's gotten a lot out of his team, which is about as positive as it gets for any football program at this point in early August. The Golden Lions endured a rough 2022 season when they lost eight of their final nine games, but the past isn't what they've been focusing on in workouts.

It's been more about what lies ahead and the possibilities that await for a team intent on proving the SWAC naysayers wrong.

"We're requiring them to do a lot, and they're stepping up to the plate," Hampton said of his players. "Obviously as a coach, you're trying to get them to get things right as many times as possible without getting them wrong. And that's what we're stressing.

"These kids, they're studying at night, coming back and then asking real questions. I tell people all the time that's where that school teaching comes in. These kids watch film, they do walk-throughs, and they're carrying all of that from the classroom to the field."

There's expected to be plenty of on-the-job learning for the Golden Lions, who've got plenty of new faces stretched across their roster. The team will be short on starting experience, with only a handful of regulars back on each side of the ball.

However, the Golden Lions, who garnered a league-low 33 total points in the conference's preseason poll, aren't without experience. While a great deal of focus will be on offensive skill positions, particularly after having to replace the entire starting backfield and wide receivers, UAPB does have three starting offensive linemen back, led by second-team All-SWAC selection Ryan Atkins.

The Golden Lions have also been extremely active on the defensive side of the ball during practice sessions, and that could translate into a better showing this season.

Until then, it's still full speed ahead for UAPB, which will hold its annual media day event Sunday at 1 p.m. at Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff. Hampton said he and his staff are liking what they're seeing thus far, even if it means occasionally fighting against Mother Nature.

"We did have to have a couple of guys sit out a day or so, but that's nothing out of the norm," Hampton said. "That's college football at this time of the year. It's hot. But you have more guys that are able to practice, and our athletic trainer, T.J. Cleveland, has done a tremendous job getting the guys back on the field.

"We've got some recovery stuff that we're doing with them, so I'm just proud of everybody all the way around. We've got a long road to go as far as just working and getting better, but everybody is doing their part. And I'm just excited to see our kids work as well as everybody, from our administration to the fans in the community, that's getting behind us."

At a glance

UAPB FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

All times Central

DATEOPPONENTTIME

Aug. 31at Tulsa7 p.m.

Sept .9Tennessee State^6 p.m.

Sept. 15Miles4 p.m.

Sept. 21at Alabama A&M*7 p.m.

Sept. 30Southern*4 p.m.

Oct. 14at Miss. Valley State*2 p.m.

Oct. 21Alcorn State*2 p.m.

Oct. 28Jackson State*2 p.m.

Nov. 4at Prairie View A&M*2 p.m.

Nov. 10Grambling State*6 p.m.

Nov. 18at Texas Southern*2 p.m.

^at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis

*SWAC game



