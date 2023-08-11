DEAR HELOISE: I have an adjustable bed that I need to raise and lower due to breathing difficulties. There was also a remote for it that I seemed to occasionally lose or knock off the night stand. I'd have to get up in the middle of the night and hunt for my remote. Then, while I was in the hospital, my sister came for a visit to help me, and she took the remote, slipped it into a sock and pinned it to my bed. Now I always know where it is.

As a bonus, I can just slip my hand inside the sock and press the control buttons to raise and lower my bed.

-- Patty W.,

Parma, Ohio

DEAR HELOISE: Last Christmas, I got the best gift of all. My granddaughter bought a large wall calendar and circled all important dates in yellow. My son and daughter's birthdays are there, as well as doctor's appointments, club meeting dates, and other important data.

On the very last page is a blank sheet where she wrote down everyone's phone number, including my doctor's and dentist's numbers. Family members were also there, as well as the phone numbers of my friends, which I sometimes forget. She even listed the security code to my alarm system.

This year for Christmas, I'm going to ask her to do the same thing because it's so handy to have all this information in one easy-to-reach spot.

-- Helen S.,

Lexington, Ky.

DEAR HELOISE: I have two cats who are messy eaters. Their food often ended up sliding off their dishes and onto the floor. So, I took an old bath towel, folded it in half, and placed it under their bowls. When it get too messy, I shake it outside, then toss it in the laundry.

This is a great use for old towels that have gotten ratty-looking.

-- Judith H.,

New Haven, Conn.

DEAR HELOISE: My husband and I try to watch our calorie intake because we love to ski in the winter, but having extra pounds just makes it harder for us. So, instead of using bread for our sandwiches, I roll things like chicken or tuna salad in large Romaine lettuce leaves. I've learned to be inventive using Romaine in place of bread, even using it in place of taco shells.

-- Veronica M.,

Casper, Wyo.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com