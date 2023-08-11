Hogs in running for Texarkana running back





The University of Arkansas looks to be in good shape in the early stages of the recruiting process for sophomore running back Tradarian Ball.

Ball, 5-11, 185 pounds, of Texarkana, Texas, arrived in Fayetteville for the Hogwild Hangout recruiting event on July 29 with 19 scholarship offers and left with No. 20 after Razorback Coach Sam Pittman extended one to him.

He transferred to Texas High School from Ashdown beginning with the eighth grade.

"Getting the offer from Arkansas meant a whole lot to me," Ball said. "I'm originally from Arkansas, so when Coach Pittman told me, I was really happy and grateful."

He looks to be a strong candidate to contend as one of the top running prospects in the nation for the 2026 class after an impressive freshman season. He rushed 128 times for 739 yards, 11 touchdowns and had 11 catches for 221 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Class 5A Longhorns while being named a 8-5A Division II first-team all-district selection.

Class 5A is the second-largest classification in Texas. Ball said he is looking forward to building on his relationship with Pittman.

"I told Coach Pittman I was blessed and happy I got the offer, and I was going to do anything in my power to make sure we have a great relationship with each other," he said.

Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith has routinely had one of if not the strongest position groups since arriving in Fayetteville for the 2020 season. Ball said he is an admirer of Smith.

"Coach Smith is one of the most calm and respectful coaches I've ever talked to," Ball said. "Coach Smith reminds me a lot of my dad, respectful and loves getting down to business."

Smith refers to his group as the G.O.O.N. squad -- Greatness, On the field, Off the field, No excuses.

"I like how his running back room is called G.O.O.N. squad," Ball said. "I like the same."

In addition to his Arkansas offer, he has scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Ole Miss, TCU, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Purdue, SMU, California and others.

Ball, who was one of about 30 prospects attending the Hogwild Hangout, said the Hogs lead for him early.

"I liked the visit 100%," Ball said. "Coach Pittman and the coaching staff made me feel wanted, and they've took the lead on my recruiting right now."

He also said he plans to make a return trip to Fayetteville this fall.

"Most definitely, I plan on coming back during a home game, so I can get to feel that Razorback energy," Ball said.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

More News None

Tradarian Ball highlights

arkansasonline.com/811ball/





Tradarian Ball





