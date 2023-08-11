Imig, chairman of UAMS’ Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, designated Arkansas Research Alliance Scholar





A researcher at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has been awarded a $500,000 Arkansas Research Alliance grant, and six other researchers at research institutions in the state have each been awarded $75,000, alliance officials said Thursday.

The Arkansas Research Alliance was founded in 2008 and describes itself as a public-private partnership that invests in research that stimulates innovation, encourages collaboration and strengthens economic opportunity in areas in which Arkansas has core competencies. The nonprofit alliance is governed by a board of trustees made up of chancellors from the state's research universities and chief executives of companies in the state.

At a news conference in the governor's conference room, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said "we are so excited about what this organization does and that we have the opportunity to highlight these individuals."

"Not only do each of these individuals contribute a significant amount when it comes to research here in the state, but most of them also are professors in the classroom, and I know first-hand what a difference a quality, top-notch professor can make," said the Republican governor, who is a graduate of Ouachita Baptist University.

Sanders said the alliance is "an amazing organization that brings together not just the research, but what that research can be turned into, what it can mean for our state long-term, the businesses that it will bring in, the talent that it will help us keep right here in our own back yard."

John D. Imig, professor and chairman of the UAMS' Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, has been designated an Arkansas Research Alliance Scholar -- a strategic research leader recruited to Arkansas and awarded a $500,000 grant to accelerate his impact, the alliance said in a news release. He joined UAMS in September 2022 from the Medical College of Wisconsin and is an accomplished scientist focused on cardiovascular, metabolic and kidney diseases.

According to the alliance, the six researchers designated as Arkansas Research Alliance Fellows, who have been awarded $75,000 grants to accelerate their research vision, include:

Antino R. Allen, associate professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at UAMS. His research focuses on the effects of radiation on brain function, specifically on normal tissue response, cognitive impairment and neurogenesis.

Heather Nachtmann, professor in the Department of Industrial engineering and director of the Maritime Transportation Research and Education Center at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. She also holds the Earl J. and Lillian P. Dyess Endowed Chair In Engineering. Her research includes economics and operations analysis of inland waterways, advanced mobility and data science for transportation systems.

Igor P. Pogribny, research biologist in the Division of Biochemical Toxicology at the National Center for Toxicological Research. He is a renowned scientist in the field of molecular toxicology and carcinogenesis.

Grace Ramena, associate professor of fish pathology and director of Fish Health and Disease Diagnostic Labs at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. She has extensive experience in the field of fish pathology.

Jianfeng "Jay" Xu, research professor at the Arkansas Biosciences Institute at Arkansas State University. His research focuses on the genetic engineering of plants and plant cells to produce therapeutic proteins and fuels.

Mary Yang, professor of bioinformatics and genomics and director of the MidSouth Bioinformatics Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She has received numerous awards for her academic and research achievements.

These seven researchers, recognized Thursday, have expanded the membership of the Arkansas Research Alliance's Academy of Scholars and Fellows to 41 researchers at six institutions in Arkansas, including five research universities and the state's largest federal lab, said Ritter Arnold, chairman of the alliance's board of trustees and executive vice president of external affairs for E. Ritter & Company.

The Arkansas Research Alliance will release a report soon that indicates its Academy of Scholars and Fellows has had a total economic impact of $1.3 billion in Arkansas, said Bryan Barnhouse, president and chief executive officer of the Arkansas Research Alliance.

The alliance also will release a second report later in the fall to update the state's core research focus groups that were originally established in 2009, he said.





Members of the Arkansas Research Alliance Scholars and Fellows programs listen to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speak during the alliance’s Academy of Scholars and Fellows induction ceremony at the state Capitol in Little Rock on Thursday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





