Marty Pollio, superintendent of Kentucky's largest school system, called it a "transportation disaster" as the second and third day of classes were canceled after an overhaul of the system left some children on buses until almost 10 p.m. on opening day.

Alejandro Flores, founder of Young Americans for Freedom at Clovis Community College in California, hailed "a huge victory for free speech" as a federal court denied the school's appeal after the conservative student group successfully sued it for taking down anti-communist fliers.

Ava Misseldine of Ohio was sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to pay back $1.5 million for stealing the identity of a dead baby years ago and for lying to get pandemic relief funds, getting tripped up when she tried to renew a fraudulent passport.

Jason Gerald Shenk, formerly of Dublin, Ga., is sought by federal prosecutors on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and failure to report a foreign bank account, all stemming from the misuse of $30 million in donations for Christian ministry work in China.

Michel Moore, chief of the Los Angeles police, called it "extremely troubling" and said "there must be accountability" as a 16-year officer working in the jails was arrested on suspicion of theft and fraud after a stolen debit card was used at a home improvement store.

Breon McIntosh of Detroit was charged with fatally shooting his wife after a foot chase near her home in what police describe as an ambush an hour before the couple were set to appear in court for a divorce proceeding.

Angel Bumpass is trying to rebuild her life, thanked her supporters and feels "happy and blessed" after a Tennessee judge dismissed the case against her after yearslong court proceedings over the slaying of a man who was bound with duct tape and robbed when she was 13.

Jane Castor, mayor of Tampa, Fla., as well as the former police chief, was on a fishing trip when her brother spotted something in the water, and it turned out to be 70 pounds of cocaine, wrapped in layers of plastic with pictures of purple butterflies.

Kevin de León of the Los Angeles City Council and a political activist will not face charges, the city attorney's office decided, over their fisticuffs at a Christmas-tree-lighting event, with De León wearing a Santa hat.