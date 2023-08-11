It’s time to care again





Do you care about anyone or anything? This is the question that is asked most often to someone who is dealing with apathy. Apathy is when someone lacks motivation or drive to do things in life. Also, they just don't care much about what's going on in the world around them.

Apathy is a state of indifference, or the suppression of emotions like concern, excitement, motivation, or passion for the things of life. An apathetic individual has an absence of interest in or concern about social, spiritual, passions in the world.

Will you please make up your heart and mind? Revelation 3:16 says "So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spew thee out of my mouth."

Zephaniah 1:12-13 says "And it shall come to pass at that time, that I will search Jerusalem with candles, and punish the men that are settled on their lees: that say in their heart, The LORD will not do good, neither will he do evil."

Hurts and challenges that we experience in our lives make it so easy sometime not to care about anything if we allow those things in life to take hold of us in life. We must love that which is good in the eyes of our loving Savior Jesus the Christ. Let love be without dissimulation.

Abhor that which is evil; cleave to that which is good (Romans 12:9). There is a great need for us to study God's word and ask for understanding as well as the wisdom to apply in in our everyday lives. We should all do the best to present ourselves to God as one approved, a worker who does not need to be ashamed and who correctly handles the word of truth (2 Timothy 2:15).

If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you. But when you ask, you must believe and not doubt, because the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea, blown and tossed by the wind. That person should not expect to receive anything from the Lord (James 1:5-7).

Sometimes a lack of understanding may lead us to place of not caring about things or areas in our lives that knowledge and understanding is not fully in place.

We must keep caring about the things that God has called us to in life, no matter the internal battles that take place in our minds and hearts. 2 Corinthians 10:5-6 KJV says "Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalted itself against the knowledge of God and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ; and having in a readiness to revenge all disobedience, when your obedience is fulfilled."

Go God Go.

Anthony Armstrong is senior pastor at Unity Christian Fellowship Church at Pine Bluff. The public is welcomed to attend Sunday services. Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. and worship begins at 10 a.m.

Editor's note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles for consideration to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Please include your name, phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry.



