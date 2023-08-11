What disturbs Haley

I've seen and heard GOP talking points about the possibility of a Kamala Harris presidency if Joe Biden is re-elected and if his health fails. Nikki Haley said, "Anyone is better than President Kamala Harris. Anyone." So I looked up Harris' background.

27th District Attorney of San Francisco 2004-2011, prosecuting three- strike offenders, with 56 percent of the vote. Unopposed second term.

In the 2000s she achieved an 87 percent conviction rate on homicides, 90 percent on felonies. Pushed for higher bail. "Back on Track" program for first-time drug offenders: community service, GED, steady employment, parenting classes, clean drug screen; the courts would then dismiss and expunge record. 10 percent recidivism.

Targeting criminal organizations: arresting 101 gang members.

2011-2017, attorney general of California; two bills by Harris on combating human trafficking were signed into law. She is not a lightweight.

2017-2021, U.S. senator from California.

2021-present, U.S. vice president.

There is much more, but I believe she is a strong, capable woman. I would like to ask Nikki Haley what she finds so disturbing. Perhaps it's just the "D."

EDITH SEAMAN

Lakeview

She's not that dumb

People keep criticizing Kamala Harris and accusing her of being dumb for the way she speaks down to people as if she were explaining things to third-graders. I believe she is not dumb; she just knows how low the IQs of average Democrats are.

JOE CROMWELL

White Hall

Restricting service

Military careers are a good beginning for everyone. Unfortunately, if you are a woman of color, you're about three times more likely to have problems if you get pregnant. Now if an abortion is needed, apparently you can't cross state lines to get one, thanks to Sen. Tommy Tuberville.

Enlistments are already down. A woman can fly a $70 million fighter jet as well as lead others as a soldier very well. This country is stupid and ends up restricting those who want to serve.

STEVE WHEELER

North Little Rock

Making own choices

Transgender people are special people, created in God's image, whom God loves.

Their only problem is they are making choices for themselves that God would not make for them, and these choices come with their own consequences.

STEPHEN BUZICK

Greenbrier