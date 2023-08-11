Little Rock airport to set goals for participation of disadvantaged firms on capital projects

Members of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission on Thursday were briefed on airport officials' latest proposed goals for disadvantaged business enterprise participation on capital projects through 2026.

The U.S. Department of Transportation defines disadvantaged business enterprise as "for-profit small business concerns where socially and economically disadvantaged individuals own at least a 51% interest and also control management and daily business operations."

According to the department's website, "African Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans, Asian-Pacific and Subcontinent Asian Americans, and women are presumed to be socially and economically disadvantaged. Other individuals can also qualify as socially and economically disadvantaged on a case-by-case basis."

Federal regulations require officials at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field to calculate and submit a goal for disadvantaged business enterprise participation on capital projects that are expected to receive federal funding over the next three federal fiscal years, according to commission documents.

The new goal for federally funded capital projects during the period of October 2023 to September 2026 is due to the Federal Aviation Administration later this month.

During the 2021-23 cycle, airport officials initially arrived at an FAA-approved goal of 11% for federally funded capital projects. The airport commission's goal for non-federally funded capital projects was set at 15%.

However, those figures were later revised when airport staff, working with the commission's disadvantaged business enterprise task force, in 2021 reviewed the methodology for calculating the goals and came to establish new figures of 12% and 19% for federally funded and locally funded projects, respectively, according to commission documents.

For the upcoming three-year cycle, airport officials are seeking to use goals of 12% and 18% for federally funded and non-federally funded capital projects, respectively, said Abdoul Kabaou, the airport's director of procurement, at the commission's meeting on Thursday.

When asked about the decrease to the goal for non-federally funded projects by commission member Bill Walker, Kabaou said the goal is calculated based on the mix of projects on hand as well as the available pool of disadvantaged business enterprises, comparing that to the number of firms overall that can provide those services.

After some further discussion about how the goal is calculated, Kabaou was asked about the airport's performance over the past year relative to the 19% locally funded goal.

He said the airport achieved about 35% participation last year. Kabaou said officials look at the median achievement over the past three to five years when calculating the goal.

The airport Executive Director Bryan Malinowski indicated that half of the goal is based on the upcoming projects and the available contractors and the other half is based on the airport's performance over the past three to five years, averaging the two.

The airport's performance helps to pull up the goal, which otherwise might be lower than the 18% officials have proposed, Malinowski said.

The executive director also clarified in response to Walker that there are two federal disadvantaged business enterprise programs that apply to the airport.

The goals before the commission on Thursday are tied to the general disadvantaged business enterprise program of the federal Transportation Department, which applies not just to airports but also federally assisted highway or transit projects.

A separate set of regulations governs disadvantaged business enterprise participation in airport concessions, for which airport officials also must submit a goal to the FAA.

During the current cycle of 2022-24, the FAA approved a goal of 21% for the Little Rock airport under the Airport Concession Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program.

Federally funded construction projects at the airport include the Taxiway Charlie project. Upcoming projects will be tied to the construction of a new central utility plant, Malinowski said.

There may not be as many disadvantaged business enterprise firms that can perform very specialized work, which helps to drive the 12% federally funded goal, whereas airport officials tend to have more success on participation when it comes to smaller, non-federally funded projects, according to Malinowski.

The proposed federally funded construction goal did not require formal approval by the commission on Thursday ahead of submission to the FAA.