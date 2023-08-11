LIVE! Music: AMP is rockin’ and rollin’ all next week

Although the AMP doesn't allow you to bring in your own camp chairs, having a tent nearby may not be a bad idea for music lovers next week.

Starting Monday, Boy George and Culture Club, Howard Jones and Berlin kick off a week of concerts. Pantera and Lamb of God slay on Tuesday night. Smashing Pumpkins, Interpol and Rival Sons rock on Wednesday night. Beck, Phoenix, Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe bring their Summer Odyssey Tour to town on Friday night. Saturday is for the children with Kidz Bop Live. Then Sam Hunt, Brett Young and Lily Rose will have fans singing "We were young once" into Sunday evening. Those still game by Aug. 24 can check out Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings and Caitlynne Curtis.

Find tickets, parking information and more at waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

ELSEWHERE

Common Roots perform from 6-9 p.m. today at Inn at Carnall Hall on the UA campus in Fayetteville.

Brick Fields performs at 7 p.m. today, and Tiko Brooks Band performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at The Music Depot, 206 W Walnut St. in Rogers. musicmovesar.com/events.

Erin "Dr. Shred" Detherage performs at 7 p.m. today at Creekside Taproom in Siloam Springs.

Loud and Local Fest with Sabertooth, Fist of Rage, South Aberdeen, FaceDancer, Oklahoma Blood and Dragons Keep starts at 5 p.m today at the Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St., Muskogee, Okla. $12.

Ashtyn Barbaree and Jacob Campbell perform at 7 p.m. today at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61, in Bentonville.

John McEuen and The Circle Band with special guest Rodney Dillard "Will the Circle Be Unbroken" happens at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Aud, 36 S. Main St. in Eureka Springs.

Trey Taylor and Who Shot JR perform for an Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fundraiser starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Christian Parker plays at 8 p.m. Aug. 14 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

One Penny Shy performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North. ozarkfolkways.org

"I think its good if people dress up and have fun … there seems to be a real turning away of self-expression. It is fascinating that we can all see each other now on the internet and yet theres this kind of fear of being individual," says Boy George. An authentic evening of '80s music starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 with Boy George and Culture Club, Howard Jones and Berlin. "Red, gold and green…" will certainly be seen. (Courtesy Photo)



Sam Hunt is bringing his Summer On The Outskirts 2023 tour with Brett Young and Lily Rose to the Walmart AMP at 7:30 p.m Aug. 20, as part of the Cox Concert Series. (Courtesy Photo)

