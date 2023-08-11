Lonoke County road to shut for repairs

Repair work to a bridge in Lonoke County is underway that will result in a two- to three-week closure of a section of Arkansas 38, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The closure, which crosses the Pigeon Roost Creek in Butler Township and includes Butlerville and Thurman, has created a 17-mile detour both ways.

Only local traffic will be allowed in the area.

For westbound traffic, the detour will travel: south on Arkansas 13 for seven miles; west on Arkansas 236 for six miles; and north on Arkansas 31 for four miles.

For eastbound traffic, the detour will travel: north on Arkansas 13 for seven miles; east on Arkansas 236 for six miles; and south on Arkansas 31 for four miles.

Traffic will be controlled with the use of barrels, message boards and signage.