Mabee Foundation pledges $1.5 million to endow scholarship fund for University of the Ozarks in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE -- The University of the Ozarks announced Thursday the Mabee Foundation of Tulsa, Okla., has pledged $1.5 million to create an endowed scholarship fund for the school's students.

The gift was made in conjunction with the Mabee Foundation's 75th anniversary. The scholarship will support full-time students who come from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Missouri or Kansas and who have a minimum 3.0 grade point average, according to a news release from Larry Isch, the school's director of university and media relations.

The foundation has supported the university since the 1950s when it provided money for the school's Mabee Gymnasium. The foundation has also supported the university's Mabee Administration Building, Mabee Residence Hall and Wilson Science Center, according to the release.

"We are extremely grateful to the Mabee Foundation for investing in the success of Ozarks students through the creation of the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Endowed Scholarship Fund," said Richard Dunsworth, university president.

The scholarships will be worth at least $10,000 annually and will be awarded to as many as seven students "who demonstrate the characteristics associated with John and Lottie Mabee, such as a strong work ethic, volunteerism, generosity, integrity, honesty, humility and charity."

The Mabee Foundation was formed by Missouri natives and Oklahoma residents John and Lottie Mabee. The Mabees, who had no children, began the foundation in 1948 and ultimately both left the bulk of their estates to the foundation, according to the release.

Since its formation, the foundation has made grants totaling more than $1.5 billion.