Man gets probation in machine gun case

Two of three men indicted on federal charges of possession of stolen firearms and machine gun possession appeared in federal court for sentencing Thursday but only one walked out.

Tyler Immel, 24, of Cherry Valley, and Cornelius Banks, 30, 0f Wynne, appeared in court Thursday before Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. for sentencing in the case and Immel was remanded into federal custody after he tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine use.

Immel was arrested in March 2019 in Wynne along with his father, Tommy Lee Immel, 59, of Colt, in connection with three burglaries of Ted’s Marine and Sporting Goods in Colt during the last week of February 2019. The elder Immel was sentenced in September 2022 to time served and was placed on three years’ supervised release. All three men pleaded guilty to possession of a machine gun.

On Thursday morning, Banks, represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender Christophe Tarver, argued for a downward variance from the guideline sentencing range of 24 to 30 months in prison, pointing to his conduct during nearly four years of pretrial release unmarred by any violations of his release conditions.

At his plea hearing in January, Banks admitted to obtaining a 1928 Thompson sub-machine gun from the Immels. Considered to be highly collectible, Colt-manufactured “Tommy-guns” in fair to excellent condition and registered with the federal government pursuant to the National Firearms Act of 1934 are valued at between $20,000 and $35,000, according to Gun Digest Media. Possession of an unregistered machine gun, regardless of manufacturer, is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Tarver argued that Banks’ conduct while on bond justified a probationary sentence in lieu of incarceration. In a sentencing memorandum filed prior to Thursday’s hearing, Tarver argued that deterrence from crime “has already been accomplished with Mr. Banks,” as demonstrated by his adherence to all of the conditions of the terms of his pretrial release.

“He followed every directive of the court,” Tarver said. “There’s no positive drug screens or any other violations of his conditions and I think that lets the court know that he’s someone who … is going to be a law-abiding citizen.” Tarver said that Banks moved to Wynne from Memphis to get away from negative influences there but when faced with the opportunity to obtain the highly collectible firearm, he succumbed to the temptation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward Onassis Walker said although he would follow the government’s usual practice of advocating for a guideline range sentence, he admitted the case against Banks was unusual.

“If you look at the object of this offense,” he said, “a Tommy machine gun, I’m not sure if the court has ever seen or held or examined one but it is a masterful piece of bench steel-work that was done in the Prohibition era. … The lure of possessing something like that, it can be enticing.” Walker said there was nothing in Banks’ background to suggest that he possessed the weapon for anything other than its allure as a collectible and a historical artifact. He said Banks would be affected for the rest of his life with a felony conviction, which he said, given his background, should be sufficient to deter future criminal conduct.

“If the court reads between the lines of what I’m saying,” Walker said, “although there is an objection to varying from a guideline range sentence I’m not sure there’ll be much more than words to follow that objection.” “I agree that a probation sentence is fair and just in this case,” Marshall said. “This Tommy-gun is a unique item. I know that law enforcement’s hair caught fire on this because of how it could be used in the wrong hands, the damage it could do. But I think the lawyers have put their fingers on what your purposes were.” Marshall ordered Banks to serve three years on federal probation during which he ordered him to perform 100 hours of community service.

Immel, whose hearing was delayed from Thursday morning until late afternoon after he called to say he had been delayed due to flooding on the road near his home, arrived in the courtroom nearly a half-hour late from the rescheduled 4:30 p.m. start time.

“My staff received word you had some transportation problems,” Marshall said when Immel entered the courtroom to join his attorney, Sara Merritt of Sherwood. “It’s now 5:05. You are required to be at the courthouse 30 minutes before the hearing to do a drug test. … However, you have arrived and you’ve taken the drug test and probation tells me you tested presumptively positive for substances.” Marshall ordered Immel taken into custody until a negative drug test can be obtained.



