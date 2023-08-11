Mary Frances Kretschmar, Chaddie Kumpe Platt, Dr. Daniel ‘Stony’ Anderson to join Fayetteville Schools Hall of Honor

FAYETTEVILLE -- Mary Frances Kretschmar, Chaddie Kumpe Platt and Dr. Daniel "Stony" Anderson were announced as the newest additions to the Fayetteville Schools Hall of Honor during a news conference Thursday at Fayetteville High School, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Public Education Foundation.

Kretschmar coached girls basketball at Fayetteville High School and won state titles in 1993 and 1994. She retired from coaching in 1996 and was named assistant athletic director, according to the news release. She retired from Fayetteville Public Schools in 2008, according to the release.

Platt, who helped start area band Ultra Suede, is a 1983 graduate. Platt is the former membership director at KUAF and started Dog Party USA, a dog boarding and day care facility, according to the release.

Anderson graduated in 1960 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1964-1984, according to the release. Anderson had a long career in internal medicine and gastroenterology before retiring in 2018, according to the release.

The three are scheduled to be inducted into the Hall of Honor on Sept. 21 at the Fayetteville Public Library, according to the news release.