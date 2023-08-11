More is better

If ever there was a time when the better angels of our nature should shine forth regarding education discussions, it's at back-to-school season.

Abraham Lincoln's 162-year-old words rightly apply just now to all lovers of learning: "We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection."

Almost all of us have nostalgic memories, sentiments or hopes about new school years. The "passing" from one grade to the next and the resumption of classes in the fall have long been shared circumstances of youth. The rituals of classroom lists and open houses have served as rites of passage for countless parents with school-age children.

Our personal school stories frequently include fond recollections of budding friendships, and most everybody can recall a teacher or two (at least) who made a real difference in their lives for good.

A social commitment to learning, or the "diffusion of knowledge," was a vital challenge to the early republic by its founding generation. As a union populated by all kinds of citizens and people, we've deployed all kinds of various schools and systems over time in teaching our progeny.

Throughout our history, Americans have lived very differently depending on where they called home. A century ago, New York City was building magnificent five-story brick public school structures for separate elementary and high school students. At the same time, the norm for most Arkansas kids was one-room buildings that housed all grades and ages under one teacher, who taught all subjects. Rural schools rarely went past eighth grade.

Despite such disparities, education was universally considered a crucial cornerstone of self-government.

And while school instruction and learning happens individually for each student, it was natural that educators sought to systemize the process in sync with emerging industrialization trends. Mass production increased efficiency, standardized quality and reduced costs. Little wonder mass education had appeal, too.

But kids aren't widgets, classrooms aren't factories, and teaching isn't an assembly-line operation. Perfecting a one-size-fits-all concept may still beguile wishful bureaucrats, but it is inherently flawed because student populations are anything but uniform.

Breaking down the main arguments of the day regarding Arkansas education is where Lincoln's passion reference ought to guide us. We can all be passionate about public schools, according to our past experiences and our philosophical attitudes. But the paramount end purpose is learning, and way too many Arkansas students aren't.

It's a supreme disservice to them to elevate dogmatism about school system structure and process above the lifelong disadvantage caused by a lack of education.

Our common affection for public education must not remain mired in some idealized notion from ages ago. Public schools changed dramatically between 1920 and 1940. It may be beneficial for dramatic changes to occur between 2020 and 2040, too. We shouldn't expect schools to look or function like they did in decades long past, and yet also perform better for the kids of today's world.

A s a board member, I attended the recent Arkansas Virtual Academy ribbon-cutting for its new education hub in Little Rock. ARVA is a K-12 public charter school with more than 4,000 students, from all 75 counties.

Unlike the failed "remote learning" emergency efforts undertaken by traditional schools during pandemic shutdowns, ARVA has been a dedicated virtual-only school for 20 years. It's partnered with Stride, a proven, premier provider of online education resources nationwide.

Until my association with ARVA, and my visit to Stride's headquarters in Virginia, I knew very little about virtual education. Indeed, my traditional experience made me initially skeptical about mainstreaming online schools and coursework.

But what I saw, and have seen since, of how virtual education actually works--and how many people it serves exceptionally--not only changed my perception, but also my mind and, most importantly, my vision. Because what ARVA and other virtual schools represent is precisely what modern education needs most: more options.

ARVA's new hub is unique among virtual schools. Stride's CEO James Rhyu called it a "landmark moment," because it suddenly shifted the dimensions for student virtual education interfaces and interactions. The 24,500-square-foot space has a large room for virtual high schoolers to have a prom. It offers centralized training and testing areas, as well as student access to a very impressive EAST lab technology wing and space devoted to lessons in 11 career pathways.

Overall, touring ARVA's new hub brought to mind a word we need to hear more often about education: "Amazing!" That term is seldom associated with a tired status quo.

The beauty of more options in education is that it also inspires more ideas. Who knows what as-yet-unimagined partnerships might develop between rural education needs and developing virtual school opportunities?

Could small school facilities closed by consolidation be reborn as local virtual education hubs serving, and possibly reinvigorating, local communities that were damaged when they lost their schools? Might virtual schools do better at catching kids who slip through the cracks in crowded urban districts?

Innovative options can tailor education to students to produce better learning. We simply can't have too many of them.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.