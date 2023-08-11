



Taylor Swift closed the 2023 U.S. leg of her landmark Eras Tour at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium in a big way by announcing the fourth edition of her re-recording project: "1989 (Taylor's Version.)" After playing a few tracks from her "1989" era live, the pop star approached the center of the stage with an acoustic guitar and suggested she'd been working on something big. "Instead of telling you about it, we'll just show you," she told the crowd as the screen illuminated behind her. "'1989 (Taylor's Version)' available Oct. 27th!" she cheered. Across 3½ hours, Swift, 33, offered fans a bevy of career-spanning hits that was less a greatest hits collection than a live celebration of an artist in her veterancy. Throughout the dozen tracks, it was as if the ground shook with the rapturous sound of 70,000 fans scream-singing along to the star's deep cuts.

At least six more people are accusing Lizzo of mistreatment, following the claims of harassment leveled against the singer in a lawsuit filed last week by three of her former dancers. The additional parties came forward "with similar stories" to those of Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, their attorney, Ron Zambrano, told Entertainment Tonight. "Noelle, Crystal and Arianna have bravely spoken out and shared their experiences, opening the door for others to feel empowered to do the same," Zambrano said. "Some of the claims we are reviewing involve allegations of a sexually charged environment and failure to pay employees and may be actionable, but it is too soon to say." Each of the new accusers toured with the 35-year-old Grammy winner, born Melissa Jefferson, and worked on her reality show, "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," the outlet confirmed. Alongside her dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, and her production company, the singer is facing allegations of sexual and religious harassment, weight-shaming, assault, false imprisonment and more. Williams told ET she viewed Lizzo's defense as "essentially gaslighting," saying she is "constantly deflecting."

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)



Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)







Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)





