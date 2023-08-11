Simply Slims hit with sex harassment suit

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has sued Simply Slims LLC, and/or Dixie Chicken LLC, doing business as Slim Chickens, claiming a manager at a Hot Springs restaurant sexually harassed employees, and that management failed to respond to complaints.

The company violated federal law when it subjected a class of teens and young adults to sexual harassment and a hostile work environment, the EEOC said in the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. district court in Little Rock.

The complaint alleges that the restaurant's general manager did not report the complaints about harassment to Slim Chickens' district office or human resources managers.

"Simply Slims takes allegations of sexual harassment very seriously, and, as such, had been working with the EEOC in good faith to achieve an agreeable resolution of the employee complaints," said Eva Madison, the attorney representing the company. "Unfortunately, the agency chose to file a lawsuit rather than agree to a generous settlement for those impacted."

The lawsuit seeks monetary relief: back pay, compensatory and punitive damages, and compensation for lost benefits, as well as an injunction against future discrimination.

-- Aaron Gettinger

Texas sues Booking over trade practices

Booking Holdings, which operates the website Booking.com, was sued by Texas on Thursday for allegedly engaging in deceptive trade practices in citing hotel room prices.

The state claims the big travel reservations company leaves mandatory fees out of the prices it advertises, presenting falsely lower rates. Booking Holdings runs five other brands, according to the suit: Priceline, Kayak, Agoda, Rentalcars and OpenTable.

"For years, Booking has duped unsuspecting Texans who shop for room rates on its various websites by omitting mandatory fees from the advertised room rate," Texas said in the lawsuit. That practice "thwarts comparison shopping and, consequently, allows Booking to lure unwitting consumers with artificially low room prices," the state alleged.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Arkansas Index ends at 896.88, up 18.76

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 896.88, up 18.76.

"Equities responded favorably to a tame July CPI report early in the session but subsequently lost ground through the day to close relatively unchanged as investors continue to expect the Federal Reserve to remain vigilant in their fight against inflation," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.