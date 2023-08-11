Nigeriens: Leader dies if others intervene

NIAMEY, Niger -- Niger's junta told a top U.S. diplomat that they would kill deposed President Mohamed Bazoum if neighboring countries attempted any military intervention to restore his rule, two Western officials told The Associated Press.

They spoke to the AP shortly before the West African bloc ECOWAS said it had directed the deployment of a "standby force" to restore democracy in Niger, after its deadline of Sunday to reinstate Bazoum expired.

The threat to the deposed president raises the stakes both for ECOWAS and for the junta, which has shown its willingness to escalate its actions since it seized power on July 26.

Niger was seen as the last country in the Sahel region south of the Sahara Desert that Western nations could partner with to counter jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group that has killed thousands and displaced millions of people. The international community is scrambling to find a peaceful solution to the country's leadership crisis.

Representatives of the junta told U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland of the threat to Bazoum during her visit to the country this week, a Western military official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

A U.S. official confirmed that account, also speaking on condition of anonymity, because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The threats from both sides escalate tensions but hopefully nudge them closer to actually talking, said Aneliese Bernard, a former U.S. State Department official who specialized in African affairs and is now director of Strategic Stabilization Advisors, a risk advisory group.

"Still, this junta has escalated its moves so quickly that it's possible they do something more extreme, as that has been their approach so far," she cautioned.

Nine leaders from the 15-member West African bloc met Thursday in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, to discuss their next steps.

Speaking after the talks, ECOWAS commission president Omar Alieu Touray said he could only reaffirm the decisions by "the military authorities in the subregion to deploy a standby force of the community."

Financing had been discussed and "appropriate measures have been taken," he said.

He blamed the junta for any hardship caused by the sanctions imposed on Niger and said further actions by the bloc would be taken jointly.

"It is not one country against another country. The community has instruments to which all members have subscribed to," he said.

A former British Army official who has worked in Nigeria told The Associated Press the ECOWAS statement could be seen as the green light to begin assembling their forces with the ultimate aim of restoring constitutional order.

With regards to the use of force, the official, who was not authorized to speak to the media, said there was currently nothing in place other than Nigerian forces. Without enablers and the support of other regional armies, it's unlikely they'd enter, the official said.

ECOWAS has imposed harsh economic and travel sanctions on Niger, but analysts say it may be running out of options as support fades for intervention. The bloc has failed to stem past coups in the region: Niger is the fourth of its member states to undergo a coup in the last three years.

Information for this article was contributed by Edith M. Lederer, Dan Ikpoyi, Ellen Knickmeyer and Matthew Lee of The Associated Press.

Omar Touray, left, president of the ECOWAS Commission, welcomes Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould El-Ghazouani , center, for the ECOWAS meeting in Abuja, Nigeria. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. West African heads of state began meeting Thursday on next steps after Niger's military junta defied their deadline to reinstate the nation's deposed president, but analysts say the bloc known as ECOWAS may be running out of options as support fades for a military intervention. (AP Photo/Gbemiga Olamikan)



Omar Touray, left, president of the ECOWAS Commission, welcomes Ghana's President, Nana Akufo Addo, center, for the ECOWAS meeting in Abuja, Nigeria. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. West African heads of state began meeting Thursday on next steps after Niger's military junta defied their deadline to reinstate the nation's deposed president, but analysts say the bloc known as ECOWAS may be running out of options as support fades for a military intervention. (AP Photo/Gbemiga Olamikan)



Nigeria's President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, left, shake hands with, Sierra Leone's President, Julius Maada Bio, right, before an ECOWAS meeting in Abuja, Nigeria. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. West African heads of state began meeting Thursday on next steps after Niger's military junta defied their deadline to reinstate the nation's deposed president, but analysts say the bloc known as ECOWAS may be running out of options as support fades for a military intervention. (AP Photo/Gbemiga Olamikan)



Omar Touray, left, president of the ECOWAS Commission, welcomes Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye, center, for the ECOWAS meeting in Abuja, Nigeria. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. West African heads of state began meeting Thursday on next steps after Niger's military junta defied their deadline to reinstate the nation's deposed president, but analysts say the bloc known as ECOWAS may be running out of options as support fades for a military intervention. (AP Photo/Gbemiga Olamikan)



Nigeria's President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, attends the ECOWAS meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. West African heads of state began meeting Thursday on next steps after Niger's military junta defied their deadline to reinstate the nation's deposed president, but analysts say the bloc known as ECOWAS may be running out of options as support fades for a military intervention. (AP Photo/Gbemiga Olamikan)



Omar Touray, left, president of the ECOWAS Commission, welcomes Ivory Coast President, Alassane Ouattara, right, for the ECOWAS meeting in Abuja, Nigeria. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. West African heads of state began meeting Thursday on next steps after Niger's military junta defied their deadline to reinstate the nation's deposed president, but analysts say the bloc known as ECOWAS may be running out of options as support fades for a military intervention. (AP Photo/Gbemiga Olamikan)



Motorcyclists ride by the entrance of the airport in Niamey, Niger, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. West African heads of state have begun meeting Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 in Abuja, Nigeria, on next steps to take after Niger's military junta defied their deadline to reinstate the deposed president. Analysts say the bloc known as ECOWAS might be running out of options as support fades for a military intervention. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)



Nigeria's President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, center first row, poses for a group photo with other West African leaders before an ECOWAS meeting in Abuja, Nigeria. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. West African heads of state began meeting Thursday on next steps after Niger's military junta defied their deadline to reinstate the nation's deposed president, but analysts say the bloc known as ECOWAS may be running out of options as support fades for a military intervention. (AP Photo/Gbemiga Olamikan)

