Night after no-hitter, Phillies slug 3 home runs

PHILADELPHIA -- Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto hit two-run home runs, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-2 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday night.

The Phillies took three of the four games in the series from the Nationals, including Michael Lorenzen's no-hitter on Wednesday night. Philadelphia moved 1 1/2 games ahead of idle San Francisco for the top spot in the NL wild-card race.

Philadelphia (64-52) improved to a season-best 12 games over .500. The Phillies are 39-22 since June 1, a win total matched only by NL East-leading Atlanta, which is 39-19 in that stretch.

"I think early on, we have some good at-bats and stuff, but we were getting beat by the homer," Turner said. "Now, we're hitting a lot more of them up and down the order. Those are game changers and momentum shifts -- especially if they are two- and three-run homer."

The only sour note in Thursday's victory for the Phillies was slugger Bryce Harper leaving the game in the top of the fifth inning with what the club called mid-back spasms. He was undergoing evaluation, the team said.

"It's just day to day," Phillies Manager Rob Thomson said. "I don't know how it happened. ... He didn't know how it happened."

After struggling for most of Thursday to cash in on seven walks by Nationals starter Patrick Corbin, the Phillies finally broke through in the sixth when Turner hit his 12th home run of the season into the left-center field bleachers off reliever Andres Machado to give Philadelphia a 2-1 lead.

Turner, a career .295 hitter, entered the homestand with a .235 average in the first year of his 11-year, $300 million free agent contract.

Instead of boos, Turner was greeted by standing ovations from the notoriously impatient Philadelphia fan base and has immediately responded with his best stretch of the season. In his last seven games since returning to Philadelphia, Turner is hitting .370 with 4 doubles, 2 home runs and 8 RBI.

Castellanos followed in the seventh inning with a two-run home run off Joe La Sorsa, his 20th long ball of the season and third in two games. Three hitters later, Realmuto hit his 14th home run of the year to add to the lead. Realmuto had two hits.

PIRATES 7, BRAVES 5 Ke'Bryan Hayes drove in three runs for the third consecutive game, Liover Peguero knocked in two and Pittsburgh rallied past Atlanta. Pittsburgh salvaged a split of a four-game series with the NL East leaders by overcoming an early four-run deficit behind Hayes and a strong effort out of the bullpen by Thomas Hatch (1-0).

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GUARDIANS 4, BLUE JAYS 3 Noah Syndergaard won for the first time since April 30, rookies Brayan Rocchio and Jose Tena sparked Cleveland's offense, and the Guardians defeated Toronto. Syndergaard (2-5) allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings and was removed with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth.

ORIOLES 5, ASTROS 4 Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle homered, Felix Bautista worked through another shaky ninth inning and Baltimore extended its streak to 76 series without being swept, edging Houston.

RED SOX 2, ROYALS 0 James Paxton (7-3) worked 5 1/3 scoreless innings and five Boston pitchers combined for the seven-hit shutout as the Red Sox beat Kansas City. John Schreiber, Josh Winckowski and Chris Martin followed Paxton, and Kenley Jansen retired the side in order in the ninth inning for his 25th save.

TIGERS 3, TWINS 0 Riley Greene broke up a pitcher's duel with a sixth-inning home run and Detroit beat Minnesota. Reese Olson (2-5) pitched six scoreless innings, allowing 2 hits and 3 walks while striking out 8.

INTERLEAGUE

CARDINALS 5, RAYS 2 Matthew Liberatore (2-4) didn't allow a run in a career-best eight innings, Andrew Knizner and Tommy Edman homered and St. Louis beat Tampa Bay.





Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda walks off the mound after the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda reflects after giving up a home run to Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda watches the path of the home run by Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Beau Brieske hugs catcher Jake Rogers after the last out in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda reacts after a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Reese Olson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene is greted by Andy Ibanez after a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene looks skyward after a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

