GOLF

Ewing a surprise leader

The United States is seeking its third female major champion of 2023 at the Women’s British Open this week. Few would have predicted Ally Ewing leading the charge. Ewing made eagle from 5 feet at the par-5 16th to leapfrog a five-way tie for first place and parred the last two holes to shoot 4-under 68 for the solo lead at Walton Heath in the opening round of the year’s final major. Ranked No. 39, Ewing missed the cut in two of the last three majors and her most recent top-10 finish in the biggest events in golf came at the Chevron Championship in early 2021. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez is tied for seventh at 2-under 70. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) is at even-par 72. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) posted a 6-over 78.

FOOTBALL

Favre remains a defendant

The Mississippi Supreme Court says it will not remove former NFL quarterback Brett Favre as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money meant to help some of the poorest people in the United States. A panel of three justices issued a brief ruling Wednesday, denying an appeal from Favre. His attorneys said in written arguments in May that the Mississippi Department of Human Services is making “utterly merit-less” legal arguments in suing the Pro Football Hall of Famer. On April 24, Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson denied Favre’s request to be removed from the lawsuit, which has more than three dozen people or businesses as defendants. Favre asked the Supreme Court to overturn Peterson’s decision. Millions of federal welfare dollars for low-income Mississippi residents were squandered on projects supported by wealthy or well-connected people from 2016 to 2019, prosecutors say.

Niners’ CEO facing lawsuit

San Francisco 49ers chief executive Jed York is being sued over accusations of insider trading related to his role on the board of an online educational company. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that two shareholder lawsuits have been filed against York and other directors of Santa Clara-based Chegg Inc. The suits allege that York and other directors of Chegg hid the company’s role in helping college students cheat on online exams during the pandemic. The company’s revenues and stock price fell sharply once colleges resumed in-person testing and students couldn’t use Chegg to cheat, according to the lawsuits.

TENNIS

Swiatek advances

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland beat 14th-seeded Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 on Thursday night in the National Bank Open in Montreal in a match interrupted by rain for nearly six hours. Coming off her fourth victory of the year last week at home in Warsaw, Swiatek finished off Muchova after they were delayed for three hours following the second set and again for nearly another three hours early in the third. Swiatek also beat Muchova in June in the French Open final. The 22-year-old player leads the tour with 49 match victories this year. In the only match completed in the afternoon, fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula of the United States beat Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-0.

Alcaraz runs streak to 14

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz of Spain rallied to beat 15th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) on Thursday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open in Toronto. Preparing for his U.S. Open title defense, the 20-year-old Wimbledon champion ran his match winning streak to 14, dating to his Queen’s title run. He leads the tour with six victories and 49 match victories against just four losses. Alcaraz led 5-2 in the third set and twice served for the match before closing out Hurkacz in the tiebreaker.

MOTOR SPORTS

Gragson asks for release

Suspended NASCAR driver Noah Gragson has asked Legacy Motor Club to release him from his contract so he can begin working toward reinstatement. The 25-year-old rookie was suspended indefinitely by Cup officials last Saturday after liking an insensitive meme with a photo of George Floyd’s face. Floyd, who was Black, died in 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Series officials said Gragson violated the member conduct of its rule book without providing details. Legacy already had announced two-time Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller would replace Gragson in the No. 42 car for Saturday’s race at Indianapolis and next weekend’s race at Watkins Glen.

SOCCER

Kane’s decision: Stay or go

Harry Kane has a career-defining decision to make. The England captain must choose whether to stay at Tottenham, the English team where he has been since 2004, or move to German giant Bayern Munich. The clubs reportedly have reached an agreement regarding the transfer of Kane — for a deal worth more than $110 million — and now it is over to the striker to decide. Neither club has commented officially about reaching an agreement for Kane. Tottenham has previously said Kane wasn’t for sale, but has held talks with Bayern in recent weeks.