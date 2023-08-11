100 years ago

Aug. 11, 1923

WALNUT RIDGE -- Memorial services for President Harding were held here this afternoon from 3 to 4 o'clock, business suspending during the hours. Several hundred persons gathered on the courthouse lawn, where a speakers' stand had been erected. Short devotional exercises were conducted by the rev. G. C. Currie, the Rev. E Rawlings and the Rev. W. E. Hall. A sextette, composed of G. C. Currie, H. V. Wayland, E. H. Spence, L. J. Pickens, G. E. Henry and W. R. Bench, and three selections, "Nearer, My God to Thee," "Lead Kindly Light," and "America." Addresses were made by Senator H. L. Ponder, Newton Childers and W. P. Smith.

50 years ago

Aug. 11, 1973

The state Board of Higher Education Friday authorized Pulaski, Benton, St. Francis and Boone Counties to hold elections on the formation of community college districts. Elections will be held in each county this fall. ... If voters in all four counties approve proposed millages, Arkansas will have seven community colleges. Colleges are in operation in Helena and Fort Smith and a third will start next month at Hot Springs. Garland County voters approved a 3-mill levy in July.

25 years ago

Aug. 11, 1998

JONESBORO -- Two minors face a long-awaited court hearing today on charges from a school ambush that left four students and a teacher dead and shocked the nation. Mitchell Johnson, whose 14th birthday is today, and Andrew Golden, 12, each face five counts of capital murder and 10 counts of first-degree battery in today's adjudication hearing, the equivalent of an adult trial. They are charged in the March 24 shooting at Westside Middle School that killed Natalie Brooks, 11; Paige Herring, 12; Stephanie Johnson, 12; Britthney Varner, 11; and teacher Shannon Wright, 32. Nine students and another teacher were injured. The two are accused of luring students and teachers out of the building by setting off the fire alarm. Police said when students and faculty members exited the building, Mitchell and Andrew, who were allegedly hiding in nearby woods, began firing on them with high-powered weapons. They were arrested near the school.

10 years ago

Aug. 11, 2013

BENTON -- At least 31 former Saline County jail inmates say jailers subjected them to various forms of abusive treatment -- being strapped to a chair for hours, beaten or deprived of medical attention -- that is encouraged by jail administrators, according to federal court filings. The court documents characterize the jail as a "torture chamber" that harbors a culture of malevolence. Sheriff Bruce Pennington denies the allegations in nearly three dozen lawsuits filed over the past five years. His staff members follow procedures, the sheriff said. "They're not blatantly just going to abuse someone just because they were maybe cursed at something," he said. News accounts show at least two deputies have been fired in recent years for using excessive force on inmates.