Plenty to do in the late summer outdoors

Fish for big bass

Pringles big bass event is set for 6 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Prairie Creek park on Beaver Lake. Entry fee is $75 per angler or free entry in the youth division. First place prize is $5,000. Greg Bohannan of Bentonville, Bassmaster pro angler sponsored by Pringles, will host the event.

Register in person at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers or any Wood Motor Company dealer. Or go to pringlesnwacs.givesmart.com to register.

See bottomland birds

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip to Kibler Bottoms near Alma at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The focus will be migrating fall shorebirds with chances at seeing upland sandpipers and buff-breasted sandpipers. This will be a car-caravan-style field trip of slow driving with frequent stops for observation.

Meet 9 a.m. at McDonald's, 247 U.S. 71, Alma. Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Audubon membership isn't required. Email trips@nwarkaudubon.org for details.

The group will host a field trip to Logan Springs Preserve east of Siloam Springs at 8 a.m. on Sept. 24.

Roses first, second at tournament

Mike and Caitlyn Rose won the Guys and Gals bass tournament held the night of Aug. 5 at Table Rock Lake. Their four-bass tournament limit weighed 12.2 pounds. They also had big bass at 4.48 pounds.

Peyton and Cara Rose placed second with four bass at 11.52 pounds. Tad and Michaela Beccard were third with three bass at 7.53 pounds.

Walk explores Fort Smith

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk Aug. 23 in Fort Smith. Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the Wyndham Fort Smith, 700 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith

Walkers may choose a 5- or 10-kilometer route. Each walk takes in national historic sites, museums and the downtown area. Membership in the Ozark Hill Hikers is $12 per year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Run a rugged trail

Registration is open for the inaugural "Here's Johnny" 10-kilometer trail run set for 8 a.m. Oct. 7 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

The race will be along the preserve's mountain bike trails including "Here's Johnny" trail. The route takes in some technical trail sections.

Entry fee is $40. Register by Sept. 14 to guarantee a shirt size. Visit peelcompton.org/events to register.

Hike with a guide

Ozark Natural Science Center north of Huntsville offers guided nature hikes from 9 to 11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month around the center grounds and Madison County Wildlife Management Area. Cost is by donation. Visit www.onsc.us for information or call 479-202-8340.