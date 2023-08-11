PREP GOLF: Bentonville teams sweep golf match from Rogers Heritage





PREP GOLF

Boys

Bentonville tops Heritage

Bentonville's boys golf team picked up a 146-174 victory over Rogers Heritage in a nine-hole match Wednesday at The Links at Rainbow Curve Golf and Country Club.

Landon McNitt led the Tigers with a 35 for medalist, while A.J. Martin shot 36, Zach Carter shot 37 and Spencer Trump and Grissom Hill each shot 38.

William Hopper led Heritage with a 41, while Kale Berens shot 43, Brevan Knight 44, Fernando Castro Fernandez 46 and Eli Corser 48.

Berryville boys win match

Berryville's boys golf team picked up a win Tuesday in a four-team, nine-hole match at Carroll County Country Club.

The Bobcats carded a team score of 136 to beat out Pea Ridge 140, Huntsville 142 and Prairie Grove 145.

Pea Ridge's Brady Spivey was the overall medalist with a 42, while Blackhawks teammates Kole Kasiscke shot 48 and Logan Tucker 50.

Ashton Blok and Luke Dignan each shot 44 to lead Berryville, while Titus Gregory shot 48.

Cole McGarrah shot 45 to lead Prairie Grove with Jarrett Bone at 46 and Tate Cox 54.

Jace Thompson led Huntsville at 46 with Jayden Shrum 47 and Payden Thomas 49.

Girls

Lady Tigers edge Heritage on tiebreaker

Bentonville defeated Rogers Heritage via tiebreaker in a nine-hole match Wednesday at The Links at Rainbow Curve Golf and Country Club.

The Lady Tigers and Lady War Eagles were tied at 138 from their top three scores so the match went to the fourth score, where Bentonville outscored Heritage 52-53.

Heritage's Mackenzie Reeves was the medalist with a 42, while Luciana Suarez shot 43 to lead Bentonville.

Adison Czuba shot 45 for Bentonville, Chloe Comstock 50 and Abbey Hendricks 52.

Ava Henshaw and Aubri Martin shot 48 for Heritage, while Maggie Nickel shot 53.

Huntsville wins girls match

Huntsville's girls golf team picked up a victory in a four-team match on Tuesday at Carroll County Country Club.

The Lady Eagles shot a team score of 169 to defeat Prairie Grove 180, Pea Ridge 182 and Berryvile 185.

Lily Davis of Prairie Grove was the overall medalist with a 49 with teammates Maya Akey shooting 64 and Jalya Bray 67.

Kalli Bolinger led Huntsville with a 54, while Emaline Henry shot 57 and Lillian Samuels 58.

Lynden Osborn led Pea Ridge with a 54, while Savannah Young shot 62 and Caley Hightower 66.

Carly Ward shot 54 for Berryville with Sadie Sharp 59 and Aubrey Lee 72.



