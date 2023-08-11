PRO BASEBALL: Naturals top Wind Surge as Bonifacio ties team home run record

SPRINGDALE -- Jorge Bonifacio tied the Northwest Arkansas career home run record and the Naturals went on to a 10-6 win over Wichita on Thursday night in front of an announced crowd of 3,499 at Arvest Ballpark.

Bonifacio hit his 19th home run of the season and 42nd of his career with the Naturals off Wichita reliever Francis Pegeuro to tie Mario Lisson. The home run gave Northwest Arkansas a 7-2 advantage in the fifth.

Wichita roared back with four runs in the top of the seventh to get within 7-6. Naturals starter Chandler Champlain was replaced after the first two hitters reached in the seventh. Wind Surge first baseman Aaron Sabato added a two-run single off Naturals reliever Anderson Paulino. Patrick Winkel got the Wind Surge within 7-5 with an RBI single. Dalton Shuffield added a run-scoring single as Wichita climbed within 7-6. But Paulino got the final out of the inning to keep the lead.

Bonifacio finished 3 for 4, drove in 4 runs and scored 3 times, while Peyton Wilson added 2 hits, scored 3 runs and drove in 1.

Champlain (3-2) picked up the win, allowing 4 runs on 7 hits over 6 innings, striking out 7 and walking 2. John McMillon picked up his fifth save with two scoreless innings of relief.

Northwest Arkansas grabbed an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Bonifacio drove in one with a double. Cayden Wallace (Greenbrier, Arkansas Razorbacks) struck out for the second out, but first baseman Jeison Guzman came up with a big with a two-out, two-run single off Wichita starter Travis Adams (2-8).

Wichita scored a run on an RBI single by Willie Joe Garry Jr., but Champlain picked him off first and got Will Holland to strand a runner at third and leave the score at 3-1.

Sabato pulled the Wind Surge within 3-2 with a two-out solo home run in the top of the third.

Tyler Tolbert tripled over the head of right fielder Yoyner Fajardo with one out in the bottom of the fifth and Diego Hernandez walked. Peyton Wilson beat out an infield chopper for a single and Tolbert scored to make it 4-2.

Due to the rainy and stormy conditions around Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, the Naturals have announced a modified ticket exchange policy for all fans with tickets from Wednesday's game. Even though the game against Wichita was played and considered official after five innings, all tickets from Wednesday -- even tickets that were used to attend the game -- are eligible to be exchanged in-person for a ticket of equal value to any game home game during the month of August.

Fans are required to exchange their tickets in-person at the Arvest Ballpark box office during normal operating hours. The box office opens at noon on game days and stays open throughout the game, while it is open on non-game days from noon until 5 p.m.

In addition, Naturals pitcher Brett de Geus was promoted to Class AAA Omaha on Thursday. The right-hander went 2-1 with a save and a 2.97 ERA in 19 appearances over 33 1/3 innings for Northwest Arkansas this season.