Pulaski County deputy placed on leave after her arrest in reported domestic dispute

A Pulaski County sheriff's deputy was on administrative leave Friday after, Little Rock police say, she pulled her service weapon and bit a man who reportedly hit her.

Deputy Ayrialle Donson, 25, was arrested after the incident was reported at the Ayla Drive apartments in west Little Rock where she lives, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kristin Knox said Friday. Donson worked in the agency’s enforcement division, Knox said, patrolling the county as opposed to working at the jail.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department arrived at the apartment around 8:41 p.m. Wednesday after getting a report of a disturbance. They made contact at the door with Jaylen Wilson, 26, who said he and Donson weren’t arguing, according to a police incident report. The report lists Wilson as Donson’s boyfriend.

Donson was behind Wilson and asked officers to get him out of her apartment, stating that Wilson wasn’t listed on the lease, the report says. She told police that Wilson had hit her and busted her lip, and officers reported observing that her mouth had been injured.

Donson told police that Wilson liked to argue and “put his hands on her” when she argued back, and that she was “tired of it,” the report states. Donson said that Wilson had thrown her phone and hit her, and that she had kicked him in defense.

Wilson told police that Donson accused him of cheating and pulled one of her duty weapons on him, the report states. He told police that he jumped up and pushed her, and that she bit him on the wrist. Officers reported that his wrist appeared injured.

Police arrested Donson and Wilson, and family members took custody of the three children in the apartment. Officers contacted the child abuse hotline, even though Donson told police that the kids didn’t see the fight, the report states.

Officers at the apartment recovered Donson’s duty weapons — a .40-caliber Glock pistol, an AR-15 and a 12-gauge shotgun — and turned them over to a supervisor from the Pulaski County sheriff’s office, the report states. Police also located a 9 mm Taurus handgun in the apartment that was stored in the 12th Street Substation’s property room.

Both Donson and Wilson pleaded innocent to charges of third-degree domestic battery, a misdemeanor, on Thursday, court records showed. The incident report states that charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member were pending.

Wilson was released from the Pulaski County jail on a $2,500 bond, and Donson was released on a $2,000 bond, court records showed. Little Rock District Court Judge Melanie Martin put a no-contact order in place between the two.