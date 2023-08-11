ROCKHOUNDS 9, TRAVELERS 8

The Midland RockHounds rallied to defeat the Arkansas Travelers on a sweltering Thursday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas. Midland opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with a solo shot from Max Muncy. The RockHounds added another run in the second to take a 2-0 lead. Arkansas got on the board in the fourth when Isiah Gilliam hit an RBI double that drove in Robert Perez Jr. The Travelers took the lead later in the fourth when Jake Anchia drove in two runs on a double to right field making it 3-2. Spencer Packard hit an RBI single in the fifth, scoring Jonatan Clase. Two batters later, Perez drove in Packard on an RBI double to center that extended the Arkansas lead to 5-2.

Tyler Baum (1-0) was credited with the win for the RockHounds, while Benitez (2-2) was the losing pitcher for Arkansas.