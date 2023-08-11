Sanders elevates Lewis, interim secretary of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, to secretary.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Friday she has selected Shea Lewis, interim secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, to serve as the agency's secretary.

Lewis was appointed interim secretary in June by Sanders after Mike Mills, the former secretary of the department, stepped away from the administration after less than six months.

“Shea’s record of strong leadership promoting Arkansas state parks and outdoor recreation uniquely qualifies him to be Secretary of Parks, Heritage and Tourism," Sanders said in a news release. "I look forward to continuing to work with him to grow Arkansas tourism, elevate our 52 beautiful state parks, and make the Natural State the best place not only to visit, but live, work and raise a family."

Lewis was selected as the 10th director of Arkansas State Parks last year. As director, he oversaw the day-to-day operation of the state's 52 state parks spread across 48 counties. Arkansas State Parks see more than 9 million visitors per year.

"It is an honor to lead this department and the amazing group of professionals that are entrusted with some of our great state’s historical, cultural and natural resources," Lewis said in the release. "Combining the efforts of Parks, Heritage and Tourism with the support and vision of Governor Sanders, the possibilities are endless."