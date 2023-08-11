ScreenTime

Here's another podcast suggestion that comes from Stacey Margaret Jones of Conway, author of the domestic noir "Mr. Catherine";

"First and foremost I recommend 'Crime Writers On ...' a podcast that reviews crime and crime-adjacent podcasts and television shows. The panel of four comprises true-crime and fiction writers. It's witty and really helpful in finding what's out there. Otherwise, I really like true-crime series that focus on one case, like 'Blind Plea,' 'Believe Her,' the 'Suspect' series and 'Bone Valley,' which may be one of the best podcasts I've ever heard. The 'Missing and Murdered' series is perfectly done, as well."

Another idea for those who prefer to learn something while being entertained: "Stuff You Should Know," which supplies 1,500-plus 20- to 60-minute episodes hosted by Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant that leave no topic untouched: Stradivarius violins, borderline personality disorder, why you can't sleep, how PCP works, a tour of Paris' Pere-Lachaise Cemetery, Fahrenheit v. Celsius, caterpillars, Ford Pintos ... surely you'll find a few that pique your interest.

And to continue with video streaming ideas:

"The Night of the 12th" (not rated, 1 hour, 55 minutes, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu) This gritty, very French police procedural combines sexual politics with murder while investigating the demise of a young woman in Grenoble, possibly at the hands of a vengeful ex-lover. It's the winner of seven Cesar Awards (including best film and best director in Dominik Moll). With Bastien Bouillon, Bouli Lanners.

"Love in Taipei" (TV-14, 1 hour, 26 minutes, Paramount+) A young adult comedy-drama, based on the bestselling novel "Loveboat, Taipei" by Abigail Hing Wen, in which an 18-year-old Ohio woman's cultural immersion program in Taiwan turns out to be a liberating free-for-all where unexpected romance leads her to question her future. With Ashley Liao, Ross Butler, Chelsea Zhang, Cindy Cheung; directed by Arvin Chen.

"Mob Land" (R, 1 hour, 51 minutes, On Demand) This twisty-turny action thriller follows the sheriff of a small Southern town already embattled by rampant drug addiction who tries to maintain the peace when a desperate family man robs a pill mill with his reckless brother-in-law. With John Travolta, Stephen Dorff, Kevin Dillon, Shiloh Fernandez; directed by Nicholas Maggio.

"Little Nicholas -- Happy As Can Be" (not rated, 1 hour, 22 minutes, On Demand) Based on the bestselling French children's book series Le Petit Nicholas, this labor-of-love animated film, which won the top prize at the recent Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France), set in 1960s Paris, combines the adventures of schoolboy Nicholas and his creators Rene Goscinny (writer) and Jean-jaques Sempe (cartoonist). With the voices of Simon Faliu, Alain Chabat, Laurent Lafitte; directed by Amandine Fredon and Benjamin Massoubre. Subtitled.

"White Balls on Walls" (not rated, 1 hour, 30 minutes, On Demand) Brutally hilarious, this acerbic documentary, based on the fact that in 2019 more than 90% of the art at the Stedelijk, Amsterdam's Museum of Modern Art, was made by white men, follows museum director Rein Wolfs and his team as they strive for greater diversity in the collection as well as among their staff. Directed by Sarah Vos.