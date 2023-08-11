Sept. 1 set as closure date for Main Library ahead of renovations that will last until mid-2025

The Central Arkansas Library System has set Sept. 1 as the date when the Main Library in downtown Little Rock will close for renovations, according to a news release issued Thursday.

The branch located at 100 S. Rock St. is expected to reopen in mid-2025 after a multimillion-dollar overhaul.

During the period of the closure, library system officials will offer services that were available at the Main Library out of the nearby Bobby L. Roberts Library of Arkansas History & Art. Approximately 20 Main Library employees will move their offices there, too.

The remaining Main Library employees will disperse to space the library system has leased at 7773 Sloane Drive in Little Rock or other library system branches.

The temporary setup in the Roberts Library has been dubbed "Mini Main."

Library system officials made the decision to close the Galleries & Bookstore at Library Square within the Roberts Library at the end of May ahead of the Main Library's planned overhaul.

"Our goal was always to maintain a downtown space with essential services and popular library resources," Joe Hudak, head of the Main Library, said in a statement included with the news release on Thursday. "Due to Roberts Library's smaller size compared to the five-story Main Library, we assessed the most frequently used services and allocated spaces accordingly for the different groups we serve."

Meeting rooms on the first floor of the Roberts Library will become a computer lab as well as staff offices. Patrons will be able to browse newly released books and DVDs and pick up holds within "Mini Main."

Concordia Hall within the Roberts Library "is undergoing a transformation to create spaces for children and teens, featuring areas for collections, games and programs," the news release said. "[The library system] will be continuing after-school meal service and children's programming from Roberts."

Hours at the Roberts Library will be extended to match the hours at the Main Library, which run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Art from the library system's permanent collection and temporary exhibitions will remain on display in the Roberts Library's underground gallery, the news release said.

The portion of Rock Street in front of the Main Library will be closed to through traffic after construction begins, but a nearby library system parking deck will remain open.

A surface parking lot by the Main Library's entrance will be accessible via a new temporary entrance. "Much of the flat lot will be used as a staging area for construction purposes, with a small number of spaces available for parking," the news release said.

The planned renovations to the Main Library as well as a second branch, the Sue Cowan Williams Library, are the result of a 2022 referendum in which Little Rock voters approved extending and lowering a library system capital-improvement millage, allowing the library system to refinance bonds.

Earlier this year, library system officials began contemplating whether to pursue a capital campaign to supplement the budget for Main Library overhaul, which could cost around $20 million. The construction work will be performed by CDI Contractors.

In a recent written report to library system board members, Executive Director Nate Coulter said officials from an outside group had conducted interviews for a feasibility study on a possible capital campaign and were preparing a report and recommendation based on their findings.