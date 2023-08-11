Shots fired toward Pine Bluff convenience store; 4 people wounded

Three teenage males and a 77-year-old woman were wounded by gunfire toward the Stop and Shop convenience store on the intersection of West 16th Avenue and South Cherry Street in Pine Bluff on Friday evening, according to police.

Pine Bluff Police Sgt. DeShawn Bennett said the shots were fired at about 6:49 p.m. Friday from a barbershop next to Stop and Shop. No motive for the shooting has been established.

The shooter had not been apprehended as of Friday night, and his identity had not yet been released, Bennett said. However, police said they detained a 15-year-old boy who was with the shooter.

Witnesses told police that the 15-year-old brought the gun inside the barbershop, and another male grabbed the gun, fought some people outside and shot toward the convenience store.

The conditions of the wounded males, ages 16-19, and the wounded woman were not immediately available as of Friday night.