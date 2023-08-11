Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas; one man found guilty of sexual assault

Arrests

Fayetteville

Jared Stader, 37, of 613 Betty Jo Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Stader was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Brittany Painter, 33, of 2690 Appleglen St. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Painter was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

Summer Bruffett, 33, of 8188 W. Gibbs Road in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Bruffett was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Megan Scheerschmidt, 37, of 4520 Pebble Ave. in Farmington, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Scheerschmidt was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fred Garren, 54, of Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery. Garren was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Omar Alvarez, 25, of 503 Hatfield Lane in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with stalking and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Alvarez was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Sentencing

Washington County Circuit Court

Jose Ibarra, 76, of Springdale, was found guilty of sexual assault in the second degree in Washington County Circuit Court. Ibarra was sentenced to 20 years at the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $15,000, the maximum for the charged offense.