State lottery’s July revenues up $1.2M over a year ago to $53.4M





With the help of increased scratch-off ticket revenues, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's revenues in July increased by $1.2 million over a year ago to $53.4 million amid a slight dip in draw-game ticket revenues.

In July, the lottery raised about $200,000 more for college scholarships than a year ago to $12.6 million, the lottery reported Thursday in its monthly report to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Legislative Council's lottery oversight subcommittee.

The lottery's revenues and the amount raised for college scholarships in July set records for the month.

The lottery started selling tickets Sept. 28, 2009, and has helped finance Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarships for more than 30,000 college students during 11 of the past 13 fiscal years.

The lottery's scratch-off ticket revenues increased from $35.4 million in July 2022 to $37.2 million last month, while the lottery's draw game revenues slipped from $16.6 million in July 2022 to $16 million last month, according to the lottery's reports.

The lottery's draw games include Powerball, Mega Millions, Fast Play, Natural State Jackpot, Lucky for Life, Cash 3, Cash 4, and AR Lotto.

Lottery Director Eric Hagler said Thursday scratch-off ticket revenue increased by 4.9% in July.

"One obvious driver for sales is the compelling series of games that were put into market by our Gaming Division," he said in a written statement. "But with that said, sales of instant tickets occur over-counter which necessarily requires significant field work by our statewide sales staff and a commitment from our retail partners."

Hagler said draw game revenues are jackpot driven, but inflation has not abated in household budgets.

"A 3.6% difference in sales [year over year] is essentially flat when isolating metrics by month," he said.

The lottery's Powerball ticket revenues increased from $2.3 million in July 2022 to $6.5 million last month, while the lottery's Mega Million ticket revenues dropped from $9.9 million in July 2022 to $4.8 million last month, the lottery's reports show.

Hagler said sales of the multi-state draw games are jackpot dependent.

"Whichever game [Powerball or Mega Millions is) currently rolling at the highest level will generally win the day in sales," he said. "A quick look at jackpot amounts reveals direct correlation to sales."

In July 2022, a Mega Millions jackpot that reached $1.3 billion bolstered the lottery's Mega Million ticket revenues that month.

The Powerball jackpot reached $1.08 billion on July 19 of this year before a single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers drawn, according to Powerball. The Mega Millions jackpot was estimated at $910 million at the last Mega Millions jackpot offered in July of this year, and the jackpot reached an estimated $1.58 billion before a ticket sold in Florida won Tuesday night's jackpot drawing.

The amount raised by the lottery for college scholarships inched up from $12.4 million in July 2022 to $12.6 million last month, according to the lottery reports.

In July, the lottery reported $390,174 in unclaimed prizes to boost the balance in the lottery's unclaimed prize reserve fund to $1.39 million.

At the end of each fiscal year, the lottery transfers the balance of the unclaimed prize reserve fund minus $1 million to college scholarships.

July is the first month of fiscal 2024.

In fiscal 2023 that ended June 30, the lottery raised $114.7 million for college scholarships, the largest mount the lottery has produced for college scholarships in any fiscal year. The lottery's previous high was $106.6 million raised in fiscal 2021 that ended June 30, 2021.

The lottery's revenue in fiscal 2023 totaled $608.2 million and lagged the $632.5 million collected in fiscal 2021. In fiscal 2021, lottery officials attributed the lottery's performance in part to factors brought on by the covid-19 pandemic, such as people spending more time at home.

Hagler attributed the record amount of money raised for college scholarships in fiscal 2023 to collecting more draw-game ticket revenue in fiscal 2023. Draw-game ticket sales are more profitable to the lottery than scratch-off ticket sales.

In fiscal 2024, the lottery has projected total revenues of $567.9 million and raising $100.7 million for college scholarships.

SCHOLARSHIPS

In fiscal 2023, the Division of Higher Education disbursed Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarships totaling $74.3 million to 26,109 students, Department of Education spokesman Kim Mundell said Thursday.

For fiscal 2024, the Division of Higher Education projects it will award 27,000 students Academic Challenge Scholarships totaling $75 million.

Fiscal 2023 is the second consecutive fiscal year in the past 13 fiscal years that Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarships were awarded to fewer than 30,000 students. Last year, Nick Fuller, assistant director of finance at the division, said fewer than 30,000 students were awarded the scholarships in fiscal 2022 because of the continued trend of overall enrollment decline in higher education and the total number of high school students continuing to get smaller, leading to a smaller pool from which scholarships are awarded.

The amount handed out for the Academic Challenge Scholarships peaked at $132.9 million in fiscal 2013, with awards going to 33,353 students. Scholarship totals have dropped largely because the Legislature cut the amount of initial scholarships several times.

The Arkansas Academic Challenge scholarships are financed with lottery proceeds, plus $20 million a year in state general revenue.

The 2017 Legislature created the Workforce Challenge Scholarship to use excess proceeds to provide up to $800 per year for students enrolled in programs that lead to qualifications in high-demand occupations.

In fiscal 2023, the Division of Higher Education disbursed Workforce Challenge Scholarships totaling $521,277 to 701 students, Mundell said.

For fiscal 2024, the division is projecting awarding Workforce Challenge Scholarships totaling $750,000 to 2,000 students.

The 2019 Legislature created the Concurrent Challenge program that allows high school juniors and seniors to receive the scholarships for a semester or an academic year in which they are enrolled in an endorsed concurrent course or certain programs.

In fiscal 2023, the division disbursed Concurrent Challenge Scholarships totaling $2.6 million to 13,982 students, Mundell said.

In fiscal 2024, the division is projecting distributing Concurrent Challenge Scholarships totaling $3 million to 17,000 students. Next fall, a law will allow the state to begin accepting 10th-graders for the Concurrent Challenge Scholarship, and that is the reason for the projected increase, according to the division.

Mundell said the Challenge Plus Scholarship will first be awarded to students who qualify in the 2024-2025 academic year.

Act 386 of 2023 created the Arkansas Challenge Plus Scholarship program to provide additional funds for students based on their financial need.

Under Act 386, a student will be eligible for the new program for an academic semester or academic year if the student applies for and maintains eligibility for a scholarship under the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship program and demonstrates financial need as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as FAFSA.

The scholarship will be awarded in increments of $1,000 for each eligible student in each academic year with a maximum of $4,000 for each eligible student in each academic year, as determined by the Division of Higher Education under Act 386. The scholarship amounts may vary each year depending on the amount of funding available under the law.

The sum of an Arkansas Challenge Plus Scholarship and Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship won't exceed $5,000 in total for each eligible student in an academic year under Act 386.

Under Act 1105 of 2015, the scholarship size for Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship recipients is $1,000 for the freshman year at two- and four-year colleges. The scholarship size is $3,000 for recipients for the sophomore year at a two-year college, $4,000 for the sophomore and junior years at the four-year colleges, and $5,000 for the senior year at four-year colleges.

The Challenge Plus Scholarship is projected by the state to cost about $13.5 million a year, according to an estimate from the Division of Higher Education.





Lottery revenue in July





