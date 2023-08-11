State official pitches local PBSD control

LITTLE ROCK – Basking in the glow of an election victory for the Pine Bluff School District, state education deputy commissioner Stacy Smith pitched to the Arkansas Board of Education on Thursday the return of full local control of the district after five years of state leadership.

Smith made the recommendation less than 48 hours after voters in the district approved an increase to a unified rate of 47.7 mills to support a $67.34 million bond issue toward a new high school. The district has been awarded $12,817,259 in state partnership funding toward the project, for which $65.83 million will be available after bond fees.

Many of the campaign supporters in attendance lavished praise to the nine-member state board and district Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree, who moved into the superintendent's role in January after working under Smith in the Arkansas Department of Education's Office of Coordinated Support Services.

"They say it takes a village to raise a child. It takes a village to educate that child, love that child, investing your time, talents and money," Pine Bluff attorney and Pine Bluff High School graduate Rosalind Mouser said. "... You and your predecessors are part of our village. You made us look at ourselves in an honest and extremely critical eye. We've not always agreed with you and your actions, but being a village does not mean we agree all the time."

Former district Parent-Teacher Organization President Trammell Howell became emotional when addressing the state board about the district's progress over the past five years, keying in on the impact Barbaree – a Pine Bluff native – has made.

"I take part of the blame for us to be put in the situation we were put in because I know it didn't get that way overnight," Howell said. "As parents, as community leaders, we didn't step up and speak out soon enough."

Howell's voice began to crack when she called Barbaree "a lifesaver."

"We didn't always agree or disagree, but she's been right there for us from the beginning. I'm always emotional when I come to kids. So, for our millage to pass and our community to be on the same page finally, that's a plus."

The most important thing about Barbaree, retired PBHS assistant principal Earlean Collins said, is that she always listens.

"I might call her after school or text her and ask her, 'When you get a minute, would you give me a call?'" Collins said. "And she does. It's never she doesn't respond. I look at that as a very positive thing who's now retired on the part of the Pine Bluff School District community. It's a lot of us who care. It's a lot of us who stand behind Mrs. Barbaree to help her do whatever she needs to do."

Barbaree didn't expect the plaudits.

"Our community is amazing," she said. "We've been working so hard together now, so it's just like family, everybody coming together. I did not expect that, but I'm humbled."

Smith said it is likely the state board could decide to return local control to the PBSD as soon as September. State education secretary Jacob Oliva asked the board to consider meeting at a campus in the district sometime next month to talk with community members, but it's not known if any action would be taken in that scenario.

PBSD Board President Sederick Charles Rice then extended his own invitation for the board to meet on campus.

"I expect by September or October for that decision [on local control] to be made," Smith said. "I think that the board, next month, getting to hear from the Pine Bluff School District and Pine Bluff School Board will be very important. I think it's important for them to tell their story and identify areas that they still know they need to improve and be able to present a plan to do that."

In reviewing a timeline of the district's milestones during state takeover, Smith acknowledged she isn't satisfied with the district's academic progress, although recent state test scores indicated growth in some areas, she said. Each of the PBSD campuses except for the preschool center was graded "D" or "F" on the state's most recent report card in 2022.

"I think it's about keeping everybody working together and keeping everybody focused on teaching and learning," Smith said. "The foundation has been laid, but you will not get outcomes until people hold to good, quality instruction, ensuring that kids are in school and that they are progress-monitoring; we are looking at the data and kids are actually having outcomes."

Said Barbaree: "The steps we are taking is ensuring that we have quality educators in every classroom and that we have the perfect curriculum and curriculum resources for teachers. We have implemented intervention for kindergarten through 12th grade. Those are things we are going to continuously monitor. And now, with the new assessments and new things coming to the state, we're going to be working with them to ensure that our teachers understand the standards and will be teaching them."

Smith recommended the PBSD present an improvement plan for the 2023-24 school year, which begins Wednesday in the district (and Monday in the Watson Chapel and White Hall districts). The PBSD board should also discuss needed support even while in independent control and reveal a plan for moving toward an elected board, she added.

Gary Newton, president of the Arkansas Learns nonprofit organization, suggested a local election be held in 2024 once full local control is granted. Newton said he is agnostic on the PBSD's pursuit of local control but "appreciates" what he's heard about the district in state board meetings.

"Having been through similar processes in my home district, Little Rock, having observed Pulaski County, having observed Helena-West Helena from afar, I think we've learned in those other communities what works in going back," Newton said. "... It's very important that they run in a year when most voters vote, either [the same time as] a governor election or presidential election," Newton said, cautioning that to have an election before 2024 may result in low voter turnout.

The present PBSD board is limited-authority, meaning Oliva has the final say over local board decisions. The state board utilized a five-member selection committee to appoint a local board to the district last December, and the local board has met since January.

Smith updated to the state board the progress the PBSD has made since it lost a local board and was classified in fiscal distress on Sept. 13, 2018, and state control was affirmed and Level 5 support granted on Nov. 8, 2018.

A school district under state control for five years must either be returned to local control, consolidated or annexed with another district or reconstituted into another form of governance under Arkansas law.

Lisa Hunter, a Pine Bluff High School graduate and state board member from White Hall, challenged the public to learn from the problems that led to the PBSD's takeover and make sure no other district in the future faces a similar takeover.

"If we don't understand our history, we're in jeopardy of repeating it," Hunter said. "We've come so far, I don't want to see that for any other district what happened to Pine Bluff."