Teen Court seeks new volunteers

Teen Court is accepting applications for new volunteers for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Teen Court program is a volunteer program for teens in grades 9-12 in Jefferson and Lincoln counties.

Teen Court orientation will be held at 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Sixth Division Circuit Court, 301 E. Second Ave., in Pine Bluff.

The Teen Court (diversion) program offers teens the opportunity to decide on real life cases of first-time offenders.

Volunteers serve in the roles of prosecuting attorney, defense attorney, clerk, bailiff, and jurors while earning community service hours, according to a news release.

Teen Court applications will be available to pick up at the schools or at the Sixth Division Circuit Court. The deadline for applications to be submitted is Sept. 29.

Details: Jeffrey Billingsley or LaShonaka Miller at (870) 541-5455 or visit the court at 301 E. Second Ave., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.