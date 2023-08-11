Teenager scores winner in extra time

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Salma Paralluelo scored deep in extra time to give Spain a 2-1 win over Netherlands Friday and send the sixth-ranked nation into the semifinals of the Women's World Cup for the first time.

The teenager struck in the 111th minute of an tight clash between European heavyweights whose men's teams already have storied World Cup histories.

The 19-year-old made her break down the left side, pivoted momentarily and from a difficult angle sent the ball into the back of the neck for the winner.

Netherlands defender Stefanie van der Gragt had turned from villain to hero in the last 10 minutes of regular time. She conceded a penalty for hand ball in the 80th minute which Mariona Caldentey converted to give Spain a 1-0 lead. Then in the 90th minute and pushed forward, she timed a run brilliantly from Victoria Pelova's through ball and added a polished finish to level the scores.





One on one with Spain keeper Cata Coll, she fired her shot precisely into the left side of the net.

This was always going to be van der Gragt’s last global tournament before retirement.

At first it appeared likely her career would end on a cruel note, when a cross hit her outstretched right arm as she patrolled the edge of the area. After a VAR review, Spain was awarded the penalty.

Caldentey placed the ball on the spot, took a few steps back in a hushed stadium, paused, shuffled then sent keeper Daphne Van Domselaar the wrong way with her low shot into the left corner.

Then van der Gragt equalized to send the match into extra time.

It was Beerensteyn who went closest in the second period of extra time. Apparently tireless, she broke away but sent her shot across goal.

Just over 32,000 watched the match, including New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipikins and FIFA president Gianni Infantino on a sunny but cold afternoon in New Zealand’s capital. Fresh snow fell overnight on the peaks of the Orongorongo ranges which stood out against the blue sky across the harbor from Sky Stadium. A 5.6 magnitude earthquake rattled Wellington an hour before kickoff.

Spain had much the better of a scoreless first half and seemed to have taken the lead in the 37th minute when Esther Gonzalez drove home Alba Redondo’s cross from close range. But a VAR review showed Gonzalez had just crept offside.

There were other chances. Redondo hit the post twice in the 17th minute when her header was partially deflected by the Dutch keeper, then again from the rebound.

Redondo and Gonzalez were constant threats but the finishing touch just eluded Spain. Spain also knitted tightly and completed 259 passes to the Netherlands’ 182. Aitana Bonmati always had a creative hand to play for Spain.

At a glance

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP QUARTERFINALS

THURSDAY’S GAME

Spain 2, Netherlands 1, OT

TODAY’S GAME All times Central

Japan vs. Sweden, 2:30 a.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Australia vs. France, 2 a.m.

England vs. Colombia, 5:30 a.m.

