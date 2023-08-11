Sections
OPINION | PODCAST

The Southern Fried Podcast: Little Rock’s Museum of Discovery with CEO Kelley Bass

by Rex Nelson | Today at 10:51 a.m.

Kelley Bass, CEO of the Museum of Discovery, joins Rex Nelson on this week’s episode of the Southern Fried Podcast.

Kelley talks about how the museum weathered both the pandemic and a massive renovation after a burst pipe in the winter of 2021 caused extensive damage to many of the museum’s exhibits.

[Trouble viewing the podcast player? Listen here]

Rex and Kelley also touch on the importance of nonprofit organizations like the museum and how they improve the communities around them.

