There’s still time to submit items for consideration for Bentonville 150th anniversary time capsule

BENTONVILLE -- The item submission deadline for the city's s 150th anniversary time capsule has been extended to Aug. 31, a city official said.

The previous deadline was Aug. 1. The public can submit items online at www.bentonville150.com/registration.

Submitted items should be representative of Bentonville today. Historical images and items will not be included. Selected items will be based on size and relevancy to the project.

Some criteria the city is using to ensure all items survive 50 years and won't harm other items within the capsule include: Avoid anything acidic or that has acidic properties; avoid anything that can degrade or has glue or other sticky substances (i.e. stickers); avoid anything with a liquid or organic component; avoid any technology because it may not work in 50 years; print photos on high-quality paper or material; use pencils to label and write.

Space is limited, so large items won't be allowed. Most paper contributions will be OK, but any items will need to be small.

The online donation form shows a spot to describe an item to be submitted and where an image of the item can be uploaded.

City staff will review the submissions and contact those individuals whose items were selected after the Aug. 31 deadline, said Baylea Birchfield with the Planning Department's Neighborhoods Team.

As of late June, some submitted items include 23 U.S. coins printed in 2023; a Congressional Record from U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., celebrating the anniversary; a 150-year commemorative library card; a library expansion groundbreaking ceremony program; a copy of the 2023 National Library Week proclamation; and information and a picture of the Police Department's emergency communications center, Birchfield said.

The deadline was extended to allow for additional submissions, she said.

The time capsule was built and donated by Dave and Jenny Marrs of Bentonville. There was no cost to the city for the time capsule, according to the city. Dave Marrs estimated the cost at $500. Capsule dimensions are 18 inches long by 18 inches wide by 9 inches tall.

Selected donors will be invited to place their items in the time capsule at the Fall Bentonville Connections meeting at 2 p.m. Sept. 28, according to the city. The event will be at the at the Community Center, 1101 S.W. Citizens Circle.

Residents also will hear from Mayor Stephanie Orman and city staff about what's happening in the community from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The capsule will be closed that day and opened in 50 years. It will be in a display case at City Hall, 305 S.W. A St., Birchfield said.

A time capsule is a collection of objects put together to preserve the memory of a place, experience or group of people at one point in time. People often make time capsules for special public occasions, and for others to open many years in the future, according to the American Library Association.

Arkansas gained statehood Sept. 15, 1836. Benton County was named for Sen. Thomas Hart Benton of Missouri, who worked to achieve statehood for Arkansas, the city website states.

Bentonville was selected as county seat of Benton County upon Arkansas' acceptance as a state. The town wasn't laid out and platted until Nov. 7, 1837, according to the city.

The Benton County Court heard and granted a petition for incorporation Feb. 12, 1873, according to a timeline from the city.