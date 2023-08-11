This date in baseball

Aug. 11

1907 In the second game of a doubleheader, shortened by agreement, Ed Karger of the St. Louis Cardinals pitched a seven-inning perfect game, beating the Boston Braves 4-0.

1926 Tris Speaker of Cleveland hit his 700th career double but the Indians lost to the Chicago White Sox 7-2. The double came in the third inning off Joe Edwards.

1929 Babe Ruth hit his 500th career home run in the second inning off Willis Hudlin (Little Rock) at Cleveland's League Park. The home run was Ruth's 30th of the year, but it wasn't enough as the Indians beat the Yankees 6-5.

1951 Robin Roberts of the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Giants 4-0, dropping the Giants 13 1/2 games behind the first-place Brooklyn Dodgers.

1961 Warren Spahn of the Milwaukee Braves scattered six hits to beat the Chicago Cubs, 2-1, for his 300th career victory.

1970 Philadelphia's Jim Bunning beat the Houston Astros 6-5 to become the first pitcher to win 100 games in both leagues since Cy Young.

1980 Reggie Jackson hits his 400th career home run, off Britt Burns, in the Yankees' 3-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium.

1986 Cincinnati player-manager Pete Rose, 45, singled four times and doubled to set a National League record with the 10th five-hit game of his career. Rose drove in three runs in a 13-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants, to move one ahead of Max Carey for the record.

1987 Mark McGwire of the Oakland Athletics broke Al Rosen's American League rookie record by hitting his 38th home run in Oakland's 8-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

2004 Randy Wolf homered twice and threw seven solid innings to lead Philadelphia to a 15-4 victory over Colorado. Wolf went 3 for 3 and scored three runs.

2007 Rick Ankiel homered twice and drove in three runs, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1.

2010 Arizona tied a major league record by hitting four consecutive home runs, with Adam LaRoche, Miguel Montero, Mark Reynolds and Stephen Drew all connecting in the fourth inning of an 8-2 victory over Milwaukee.

2013 After Mariano Rivera blew a third consecutive save for the first time in his career, Brett Gardner homered with two outs in the ninth inning to give the New York Yankees a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Rivera, with a record 643 saves, had never failed three in a row in 936 relief appearances.

2018 Oakland's Ramon Laureano pulled off a spectacular double play and the Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-0. With one out and Eric Young Jr. on first, Laureano raced into the gap in left-center to haul in Justin Upton's drive. The rookie center fielder then uncorked a 320-foot throw on a fly to first base to complete the double play. Marcus Semien homered twice and Khris Davis also connected for Oakland.

2022 The Chicago Cubs won the second annual Field of Dreams Game, played in a temporary ballpark near Dyersville, Iowa, next to the site where the movie was shot, 4-2 over the Cincinnati Reds. Nick Madrigal led the way, going 3 for 5 as both teams wore retro uniforms for the occasion.

