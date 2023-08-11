Two men hospitalized after North Little Rock shooting

Two men are in stable condition after they were shot at least once Thursday night, according to a release from the North Little Rock Police Department.

The release said that officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Walton Circle around 8:14 p.m. Walton Circle runs between Blenden Drive and East Emily Street near US-70.

The two men were found by officers at the scene and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation by detectives with the Police Department is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Cody Stroud at (501) 975-8771.