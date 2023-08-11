Two pedestrians killed on Arkansas interstates

Two people were killed after being struck by vehicles in separate accidents on Thursday in Little Rock and Benton, authorities said.

In Little Rock, Zack Clark, 24, of Sherwood was killed after he was struck by a car at about 1:32 a.m. while attempting to push a vehicle stopped on Interstate 630, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Clark was behind a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria that had stopped near exit 7, trying to push it out of the lane of traffic, when a 2017 Hyundai Sonata collided with the rear of the Ford, killing him, according to the report.

Hannah Friedl, 23, of Sherwood, who was behind the wheel of the Ford, and Melvin Haney, 67, of North Little Rock, who was driving the Hyundai, were taken to area hospitals for treatment, the report says.

In Benton, police responding to report of an accident involving a pedestrian and vehicle at about 9:30 a.m. found a woman dead in the 17,900 block of the North Service Road of Interstate 30.

The woman's name was not released pending the notification of her next of kin.

Police said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.