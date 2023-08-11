U.S. proposes billions more in Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration on Thursday asked Congress to provide more than $13 billion in emergency defense aid to Ukraine and an additional $8 billion for humanitarian support through the end of the year, another huge infusion of cash as the Russian invasion wears on and Ukraine pushes a counteroffensive against the Kremlin's deeply entrenched forces.

The package includes $12 billion to replenish U.S. federal disaster funds at home after a deadly climate season of heat and storms, and funds to bolster enforcement at the Southern border with Mexico, including money to curb the flow of deadly fentanyl. All told, it's a $40 billion package.

While the last such supplemental spending request from the White House for Ukraine funding was easily approved in 2022 despite reservations from Republicans, there's a different dynamic this time.

A political divide on the issue has steadily grown, with the Republican-led House facing pressure to demonstrate support for the party's leader, Donald Trump, who has been skeptical of the war. And American support for the effort has been slowly softening.

"The president has reaffirmed that we will stand with Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty for as long as it takes, a strategy that has successfully united our allies and partners and equipped Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression," Shalanda Young, the director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, wrote in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

McCarthy said in June that any supplemental appropriation request for Ukraine was "not going anywhere" and that additional aid would have to be worked out in the regular congressional spending process. Seventy House Republicans voted last month to cut off Ukraine altogether and while that suggests a bipartisan majority remains, it was unclear if McCarthy would defy such a large segment of his conference.

The request was crafted with an eye to picking up support from Republicans, as well as Democrats, particularly with increased domestic funding around border issues -- a top priority for the GOP. The Republicans have been highly critical of the Biden administration's approach to halting the flow of migrants crossing from Mexico.

Still, the price tag of $40 billion may be too much for Republicans who are fighting to slash, not raise, federal outlays. As a supplemental request, the package the White House is sending to Congress falls outside the budget caps both parties agreed to as part of the debt ceiling showdown earlier this year.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement there was strong bipartisan support in the U.S. Senate.

"The latest request from the Biden administration shows America's continued commitment to helping Americans here at home and our friends abroad," he said. "We hope to join with our Republican colleagues this fall to avert an unnecessary government shutdown and fund this critical emergency supplemental request."

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who has championed support for Ukraine, was more subdued.

"I look forward to carefully reviewing the Administration's request to make sure it is necessary and appropriate," McConnell said in a statement, "to keep America safe, secure our borders, support our allies, and help communities rebuild after disasters."

President Joe Biden and his senior national security team have repeatedly said the United States will help Ukraine "as long as it takes" to oust Russia from its borders. Privately, administration officials have warned Ukrainian officials that there is a limit to the patience of a narrowly divided Congress -- and American public -- for the costs of a war with no clear end.

"For people who might be concerned the costs are getting too high, we'd ask them what the costs -- not just in treasure but in blood, perhaps even American blood -- could be if Putin subjugates Ukraine," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said this week.

Ukraine's government faces a budget deficit of about $40 billion for this year, but that is likely to be mostly covered by aid from Europe, the United States and other organizations such as the International Monetary Fund, according to Oleg Ustenko, an economic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But that does not resolve what the Ukrainians will do to make up the deficit next year, should the war continue. And tens of billions of dollars in damage to critical infrastructure has gone unrepaired, including for Ukraine's electrical grid and hospitals. The World Bank has estimated rebuilding Ukraine after the war could cost as much as $350 billion.

"There's still a question mark of what the state of our economy will be next year. If the situation is more or less on the same level as now, we could be required again to need the same budgetary and financial support," Ustenko said.

Beyond the immediate deficit, Ukraine's government has an estimated $750 billion in direct economic costs from the war, which could be as high as $1 trillion if indirect costs are added. Ustenko added that Western allies should start transferring billions in frozen assets from Russia's central bank to Ukraine. Some experts have raised questions about the legality of such a maneuver.

"This money should not just be coming from our allies," Ustenko said. "This money should be coming from the frozen assets of Russia. They have to compensate us. Kremlin is fully responsible for all damage. Therefore even from the point of view of justice, that is very important."

New Russian attacks on Ukraine's grain exports are compounding the economic challenges. Moscow's forces have attacked grain storage facilities this month and last, following Russia's decision to terminate a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain by sea during wartime. Grain is one of the major Ukrainian exports and a key source of revenue for its government, said Simon Johnson, a professor at MIT who has studied the economic impact of the country's grain industry.

"Putin is playing at the levels of billions of dollars, all trying to convince the West it's not worth their while to stay with the Ukrainians long enough to evict the Russians from Ukraine," Johnson said.

POLL ON UKRAINE AID

Support among the American public for providing Ukraine weaponry and direct economic assistance has softened with time. An AP-NORC poll conducted in January 2023, around the one-year mark of the conflict, found that 48% favored the U.S. providing weapons to Ukraine, down from the 60% of U.S. adults who were in favor of sending Ukraine weapons in May 2022. While Democrats have generally been more supportive than Republicans of offering weaponry, their support dropped slightly from 71% to 63% in the same period. Republicans' support dropped more, from 53% to 39%.

Dozens of Republicans in the House and some GOP senators have expressed reservations, and even voted against, spending more federal dollars for the war effort. Many of those Republicans are aligning with Trump's objections to the U.S. involvement overseas.

That means any final vote on Ukraine aid will likely need to rely on a hefty coalition led by Democrats from Biden's party to ensure approval.

The funding includes money to counter Russian and Chinese influence elsewhere by bolstering the World Bank and providing aid to resist Russian-aligned Wagner forces in Africa. Domestically, there's an additional $60 million to address increased wildfires that have erupted nationwide. And the request includes $4 billion for the Southern border, including $2.2 billion for border management and $766 million to stop the flow of fentanyl and provide prevention and recovery support. There is also $100 million earmarked for the Department of Labor to ramp up investigations of suspected child labor violations.

To ease passage, Congress would likely try to attach the package to a must-pass measure for broader government funding in the U.S. that's needed by Oct. 1 to prevent any shutdown in federal offices.

Members of Congress have repeatedly pressed Defense Department leaders on how closely the U.S. is tracking its aid to Ukraine to ensure that it is not subject to fraud or ending up in the wrong hands. The Pentagon has said it has a "robust program" to track the aid as it crosses the border into Ukraine and to keep tabs on it once it is there, depending on the sensitivity of each weapons system.

Ukraine is pushing through with its counteroffensive, in an effort to dislodge the Kremlin's forces from territory they've occupied since a full-scale invasion in February 2022. The counteroffensive has come up against heavily mined terrain and reinforced defensive fortifications.

The U.S. has approved four rounds of aid to Ukraine in response to Russia's invasion, totaling about $113 billion, with some of that money going toward replenishment of U.S. military equipment that was sent to the front lines. Congress approved the latest round of aid in December, totaling roughly $45 billion for Ukraine and NATO allies. While the package was designed to last through the end of the fiscal year in September, much depends upon events on the ground.

"We remain confident that we'll be able to continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes," said Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.

There were questions in November about waning Republican support to approve the package, but it ultimately passed. Now, though, McCarthy is facing pressure to impeach Biden over claims of financial misconduct and it's not clear whether a quick show of support for Ukraine could cause political damage in what's expected to be a bruising 2024 reelection campaign.

Trump contends that American involvement has only drawn Russia closer to other adversarial states like China, and has condemned the tens of billions of dollars that the United States has provided in aid for Ukraine.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro and Colleen Long of The Associated Press, by Peter Baker and Luke Broadwater of The New York Times and by Jeff Stein and Marianna Sotomayor of The Washington Post.