Van Buren School District ends 2022-23 with $550,000 operating fund surplus, plans to use it for building projects

VAN BUREN -- The School District plans to use $550,000 in excess money from the 2022-23 academic year to help carry out building and maintenance projects.

The School Board unanimously voted at its meeting Tuesday to transfer the money from the School District's operating fund to its building fund as part of closing out the district's budget for the year. Board member Carman Young was absent.

Superintendent Harold Jeffcoat said the School District didn't have enough excess revenue in its operating fund to transfer to the building fund last school year. He noted the district is "really excited" to be able to allocate the $550,000 for this purpose.

"We don't actually budget a transfer to our building fund," Jeffcoat said. "We don't budget that money at the beginning of the year. It's one of those things that you hope for at the end of the year."

Jeffcoat said the district works hard to be efficient in its operations and take care of its taxpayer dollars the best it can. The district already has a couple of projects in mind for which to use the $550,000 with money from the state. This includes new heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems -- and later a new roof -- for Northridge Middle School.

Bob Freeman, School Board president, said after the meeting the district is fortunate to have the surplus to move to the building fund. He believes the Northridge heating, ventilation and air conditioning project would be a "great use" of that money.

Jeffcoat said the School District had more than $1.8 million unobligated in its building fund as of Wednesday.

The board on Tuesday also approved having the district's next annual school election in March.