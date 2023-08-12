Police beat: AG’s office makes child porn arrest

AG's office makes child porn arrest

Investigators with the Arkansas attorney general's office on Thursday arrested a man who faces more than two dozen counts related to child pornography, a Friday news release from Attorney General Tim Griffin stated.

Agents from the cybercrimes unit of the office's Special Investigations Division arrested Luis Alberto Dominguez, 26, on 30 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, the release stated.

Dominguez was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Friday, an online inmate roster shows, and no bail amount was listed.