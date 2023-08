Little Rock, 1908: "I'm at the same old job, we are only working 8 hrs a day." The Rightsell public school had been built in 1906 at 911 W. 19th St. and named for Jacob Rightsell, who was Little Rock's second superintendent, beginning in 1871. The school closed and was later sold to the 34th Street Baptist Church for use in its ministries.

