Biden case gets special counsel

WASHINGTON -- Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday elevated the federal prosecutor investigating President Joe Biden's son Hunter to the status of special counsel after negotiations to revive a plea agreement on tax and gun charges foundered -- a signal that the yearslong inquiry has entered a new and unpredictable stage.

Garland, who made the announcement at the Justice Department's headquarters in Washington, named David C. Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware who has handled the case since 2018, as special counsel. Around the same time, prosecutors filed court papers indicating that they had reached an impasse with defense lawyers over a proposed plea deal that would have settled tax and gun charges against Hunter Biden, making clear that the president's son now potentially faces a new criminal indictment and a possible trial.

The announcement marked a reversal: Just last month, Weiss rebutted a claim by a former Internal Revenue Service official that he had asked to be made special counsel -- and Garland scoffed at the idea of appointing him to such a post, saying Weiss actually possessed more power as a sitting U.S. attorney.

But on Tuesday, Weiss -- who has come under criticism after his plea deal with Biden fell apart after a contentious court hearing last month -- phoned Garland to request the authority, according to two people familiar with the matter. The designation gives him the power to pursue charges in any jurisdiction he chooses without seeking the cooperation of local federal prosecutors.

Weiss said the investigation had now "reached the stage" where the powers of a special counsel were necessary to continue, Garland said.

"The appointment of Mr. Weiss reinforces for the American people the department's commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters," Garland said. "I am confident that Mr. Weiss will carry out his responsibility in an evenhanded and urgent manner and in accordance with the highest traditions of this department."

Weiss becomes the third special counsel appointed since Garland took office in March 2021, joining Jack Smith, who is overseeing the investigations in former President Donald Trump, and Robert Hur, who is examining President Joe Biden's retention of sensitive documents from his tenure as vice president.

The announcement means that while Trump, who is leading the Republican primary, will be dogged by three -- possibly four -- criminal cases as he runs for president, the elder Biden's supporters will have to worry about both the special counsel investigation into classified documents and whether the case against his son will become more serious.

Weiss plans to remain as the top prosecutor in Delaware, but could hire additional staff in Delaware, Washington and other jurisdictions, according to the two people with knowledge of the matter.

As special counsel, he would not be subject to day-to-day supervision by any official at the department, but would be required to inform Garland and his team of any major developments and decisions in the matter, according to federal regulations.

Perhaps most important, Weiss would be required to submit a comprehensive report of his findings to Garland, who said he intended to release as much of that document as he could, within the confines of department policy.

Garland did not take any questions at his news conference.

Several reporters shouted versions of the same query as he walked away: Did he still have confidence in Weiss after the failure of the plea agreement, which would have resulted in no prison time for the president's son?

MORE DIGGING AHEAD

The appointment on Friday all but ensures that a yearslong investigation into a wide array of conduct in Hunter Biden's life -- including his foreign business dealings, drug use and taxes -- will continue even longer. The investigation appeared to be coming to an end weeks ago, until a federal judge in Delaware refused to approve the proposed plea deal.

Trump's team Friday questioned the independence of the special counsel Weiss, who he himself had appointed. But a Trump spokesman said the prosecutor should move quickly, and anyone found with wrongdoing "should face the required consequences."

Mike Pence, another Republican rival for the presidency in 2024, told reporters at the Iowa State Fair that he welcomed the special counsel appointment -- as he made his own dig at the Biden family.

"To be honest with you, I can't relate to what his son was doing when he was vice president," said Pence, who served alongside Trump. "When I was vice president, my son was flying an F35 in the Marine Corps defending this country."

The decision is likely to anger the president and Democrats. They have privately complained about the attorney general, who they believe moved too slowly to investigate Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election and should not have appointed a different special counsel to investigate whether Joe Biden has mishandled classified documents.

The president has said repeatedly he does not talk with his son about business.

Hunter Biden's lawyer, Christopher Clark, said he expected "a fair resolution" to the case whether it is charged in Delaware, Washington or elsewhere.

"This U.S. attorney has diligently been investigating my client for five years, and he had proposed a resolution which we fully intend to pursue in court," Clark said in a statement. "It is hard to see why he would have proposed such a resolution if there were other offenses he could have successfully prosecuted, and we are aware of none."

In June, Weiss and Clark signaled that they had reached a plea deal that suggested the investigation would end. Around that time, House Republicans brought forth two IRS agents who worked on the investigation and claimed that there had been political interference.

Last month, a federal judge in Wilmington, Del., put the plea deal on hold, expressing a range of concerns until both parties addressed them. Clark and the Justice Department prosecutors overseeing the case had distinctly different understandings of the immunity Hunter Biden would receive from the deal.

GOP UNMOVED

House Republicans quickly signaled the special counsel appointment would not alleviate their criticism of the investigation into Hunter Biden.

"This is just a new way to whitewash the Biden family's corruption," said Russell Dye, a spokesperson for Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chair of the Judiciary Committee. "Weiss has already signed off on a sweetheart plea deal that was so awful and unfair that a federal judge rejected it."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the House Republicans' investigation will continue regardless of what the Justice Department does.

"This action by Biden's DOJ cannot be used to obstruct congressional investigations or whitewash the Biden family corruption," he wrote on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. "If Weiss negotiated the sweetheart deal that couldn't get approved, how can he be trusted as a Special Counsel?"

Since the announcement of the plea deal, Republicans in Congress have sharply criticized the government, accusing the Justice Department of cutting a "sweetheart deal" with the president's son as they conduct their own investigation in an effort to tie his overseas business dealings to Joe Biden.

They have interviewed Hunter Biden's former business partner and published summaries of WhatsApp messages and unproved allegations from an informant. They have accused the Justice Department of failing to follow tips that could lead to the president and demanded an accounting of specific steps the agency took -- or did not take -- in the investigation.

The two IRS investigators testified before Congress against the Justice Department over its handling of the case, describing how they believed their work was stymied and delayed during the Trump and Biden presidencies.

One allegation made by the IRS agents was that Weiss had sought to bring charges against Hunter Biden in Washington and California but was rebuffed after prosecutors in those jurisdictions declined to partner with him. Weiss has maintained he can obtain special attorney status to bring cases in states outside Delaware should he make such a request of Garland.

Rep. James Comer, the Republican chair of the House Oversight Committee, has been leading the congressional inquiry into Hunter Biden's financial ties and transactions.

Comer joined forces with two chairmen of powerful House committees to launch a larger investigation into claims by the two IRS agents.

House Republicans have also issued subpoenas to six banks, detailing millions that were paid to Hunter Biden and his business partners from overseas companies. They also interviewed a former business partner who offered an unflattering portrait of Biden's actions.

Republicans had claimed Weiss was being blocked from becoming a special counsel.

Comer has obtained thousands of pages of financial records from various members of the Biden family through subpoenas.

Since then, the Kentucky lawmaker has brought in a former business associate of Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, who provided fresh insight during closed testimony into how the Democratic president's son capitalized on his relationship with his father, who was then vice president, to court foreign investors.

Archer said Hunter Biden was using the "illusion of access" in Washington. But he offered no tangible evidence that Joe Biden played any role in his son's work beyond saying hello during their daily family calls or as he stopped by for a couple of dinners.

Archer has already testified before the Delaware grand jury investigating the case and was granted immunity as part of that investigation, his lawyer said.

Information for this article was contributed by Glenn Thrush, Luke Broadwater and Michael S. Schmidt of The New York Times and by Lindsay Whitehurst, Lisa Mascaro, Farnoush Amiri, Nomaan Merchant and Hannah Fingerhut of Associated Press.