Stuttgart bank appoints chief trust officer

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Stuttgart announced the appointment of Charlene Julian as the new chief trust officer.

Julian will spearhead the bank's efforts to further develop and expand its comprehensive range of trust and wealth management services. She has more than 26 years of experience in the legal and financial services industries, according to a news release.

"We are thrilled to welcome Charlene to our team," said Brad Chambless, chief executive officer at Farmers and Merchants Bank. "Her impressive background and strategic vision align perfectly with our bank's values and goals. We are confident that her leadership and expertise will elevate our customers' overall experience and help them to grow their wealth and secure their future, solidifying our position as a trusted financial partner."

She is based at Farmers and Merchants' headquarters in Stuttgart and began her new position May 30.

"I am honored to join the Farmers and Merchants Bank family," said Julian. "I have long admired the bank's commitment to excellence and personalized approach to financial services. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to deliver top-tier trust and wealth management solutions that empower our clients to achieve their financial objectives."

City, Go Forward set meeting

A town hall meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center where officials will read the proposed sales tax ordinances, according to a flier from the city of Pine Bluff and Go Forward Pine Bluff. The community is invited to attend.

Quorum committees, court to meet

Due to a scheduling conflict, the Jefferson County Quorum Court's Special Called meeting has been moved to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The committees will meet first followed by the full quorum court, according to a news release.

House of Bread opens pantry Aug. 19

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 1501 W. Second Ave., will give away food Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until all food boxes are gone. All clients will need to present a picture identification. If the clients are new to the program, they will need proof of address (driver's licenses or utility bills.) The proof must match, according to a news release. Details: House of Bread pastor/apostle, Saint Mary Harris (870) 872-2196.

Foundation to present awards

Alex Foundation of Desha County will honor six recipients with the Heart and Treasure Award during the World Architecture Day observance.

The award recipients will be recognized during the observance, which is Alex Foundation's benefit and program from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Pulaski Technical College's Center for Humanities and Arts in North Little Rock, according to a news release.

The award is given to individuals and organizations who have been consistent champions of the foundation's cause. This year's award recipients are:

ARCHITECTS -- Brad Chilcote, Russell Rudzinski.

INDIVIDUALS-- Doug Hutchins, Blue Bell Creameries; Janis F. Kearney, Celebrate! Maya Project.

ORGANIZATION OR BUSINESS -- Heifer International, Garver Engineers.

The awards program will feature a musical performance by Grammy nominated John Two-Hawks and architects modeling in a fashion show. Tickets can be purchased at https://uaptc.edu/charts/events and eventbrite.com.