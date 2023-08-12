County office moves to start next month

BENTONVILLE — Some Benton County offices downtown and in Rogers are expected to start moving next month, an official said.

The county plans to renovate the first floor of the County Administration Building downtown at 215 E. Central Ave. for a new meeting room for the Quorum Court and a courtroom for Benton County Circuit Judge Doug Schrantz, said Bryan Beeson, county facilities administrator.

The Quorum Court room on the third floor of the Administration Building is 2,000 square feet. The new room will be 2,700 square feet. The area is now being used by the Tax Collector’s office.

Schrantz’s courtroom and offices are in a county building on South Main Street. His new courtroom will be in the area in which the Assessor’s Office is now.

The tax collector and assessor are tentatively set to move to the Rogers Annex in mid-September, Beeson said. Satellite offices for both offices will remain at 2401 S.W. D St. in Bentonville.

Those two downtown office sites have a combined 70 employees, according to the county.

The assessor and collector don’t have enough room for growth in the Administration Building, Beeson said.

Work should be finished on the new Quorum Court room by November. A few Quorum Court meetings may have to be moved to the the Annex in Rogers during the move from the third to the first floor, Beeson said.

The third-floor Quorum Court room will be remodeled to house the county planning, risk reduction and public safety departments, Beeson said.

Benton County Central Communication is in the Administration Building basement. The project also calls for the operator stations to be updated. Work stations will be increased from seven to 12, but can go up to 16 in the future, Beeson said.

Staff restrooms will be improved with showers, along with the improvement to the staff’s break room and the addition of new staff bunk rooms or temporary sleeping quarters.

Schrantz’s courtroom, the remodeling of the third floor and work in the basement will be bid as one project tentatively at the beginning of the 2024, Beeson said.

“It’s all fluid,” he said. “There are a lot of moving parts.”

A cost for work at the County Administration Building hasn’t been established, Beeson said.

There have been no offers on the building Schrantz is in now, he said.

The Quorum Court last year approved a plan to renovate and pay for more office space for the assessor, collector and other county departments at the Rogers Annex at 2111 W. Walnut St.

The county now leases more space in the building and is renovating it for the collector’s and assessor’s offices, among others. Remodeling work is ongoing, Beeson said.

The county paid $15,750 monthly for the 21,000 square feet it originally leased at the annex. The additional space in the building — a former Kmart — is 24,300 square feet and will cost another $24,563 a month, Beeson said.

The lease is for 10 years with three additional five-year extensions, with an annual increase of no more than 3% per year, County Judge Barry Moehring told the Quorum Court in May.

The Election Commission will move from the annex to the county revenue office shared with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration at 1428 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. The revenue and state offices will move to the annex.

Benton County election coordinator Kim Dennison, whose office is in the annex, said she’s ready to move to the new location. The Election Commission will have lots of equipment and supplies to migrate including 500 electronic voting machines.

Parking at 1428 W. Walnut St. is limited to 35 spaces and they fill up quickly with people who want to do things such as renew a vehicle tag or get a driver’s license. There are more than 200 parking spaces at the annex. The county will share the parking lot with the Samaritan Shop that holds down a spot in the west end of the building; the county occupies the rest of the space.

The annex moves will start in mid-September, and the remodel cost is estimated at $3.1 million, Beeson said.

All of the moves in downtown Bentonville and Rogers will impact 91 employees, according to the county.

Justice of the Peace Susan Anglin said change is always difficult. She hates to see some services will be moved from downtown.

“I supported these changes because our county residents will be well served in a larger location that includes accessible parking,” she said. “It also allows expansion for several of our existing offices in the Administration Building that will provide for the space needed to provide county services for our growing Benton County population.”

Mike Jones can be reached by email at mjones@nwaonline.com .

JG Guzman an electrician works on the lighting in a bathroom that is part of the new renovations to the Benton County Rogers Annex. Offices are expected to be moved in the next few months. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

Spencer Tirey



