County said near to buying building for new Spa City senior center

HOT SPRINGS -- Garland County Judge Darryl Mahoney says the county is close to acquiring a building for a new Hot Springs Senior Center, the location of which he hopes to disclose next week.

"We're a little bit concerned about disclosing the location without having it under some kind of offer and acceptance," he said earlier this week. "We've got a couple of meetings set up early next week. We should be able to do it at that time."

The acquisition is contingent on the Garland County Quorum Court appropriating the money to buy the building.

The enabling ordinance the Quorum Court will consider Monday night at the Mahoney Building would appropriate $825,000 in interest income and treasurer's office transaction commissions. Neither source was included in the 2023 general fund budget's more than $25 million revenue forecast.

The ordinance would transfer $725,000 of the unanticipated revenue to the general reserve capital fund and appropriate $500,000 for the county's share of purchasing and renovation costs.

The county and city of Hot Springs have been looking for a building to house a senior center since mold problems caused by a leaky roof led CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs to leave the Hot Springs National Guard Armory Building at 210 Woodbine St. in 2018.

The hospital had operated a senior center in the county-owned building since 1991. It still operates the McAuley Senior Center and runs a meal delivery service for seniors out of the Arkansas 7 North location. The hospital said its Meals on Wheels program delivers 400 meals five days a week.

"We pulled out of the Woodbine building because of structural concerns," CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs President Dr. Doug Ross said. "The building became unsafe."

The county put on a new roof in 2019, awarding a $115,531 bid to Mid-Ark Roofing, according to information the county provided in response to a records request. The county used $1.07 million of its $19.3 million American Rescue Plan Act allocation to complete the renovation earlier this summer.

In May, the Quorum Court adopted a resolution naming the building in honor of Mahoney for his leadership during the pandemic and oversight of the renovation. The Quorum Court convened its first meeting in the Mahoney Building last month. The county courtroom on the second floor of the county courthouse was its previous meeting space.

Mahoney said returning the senior center to Woodbine Street would interfere with the county's plan for the building. In addition to hosting Quorum Court meetings, the historic Art Deco-style building is the new home for the Garland County office of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service.

"We set it aside as a public meeting space," Mahoney said last month. "Our public will be allowed to use it if they want to, and we'll do sheriff's office training here. I don't know how we would provide a good continuous spot for the senior center to be here and still provide what we need. But we are looking for a spot for the senior center."

Mahoney said the clamor to find a new location has grown more persistent since the pandemic ended.

"I probably average about one call a day on that," he said. "I get emails about it. It's something we need. Garland County has a very large senior population. We need a [senior center] for the social activities."

Mahoney and Hot Springs City Manager Bill Burrough have said they were close to acquiring the Quapaw Community Center building last year.

"We were within minutes of having it, and it slipped out of our grasp," Mahoney said last month. "It's way beyond reach now, price-wise."

According to property records, Relyance Bank acquired the 26,000-square-foot building at 500 Quapaw Ave. in a 2021 foreclosure auction. The bank exercised its security interest as the holder of Quapaw House Inc.'s mortgage after the company was declared insolvent and put into receivership a year earlier.

Mahoney and Burrough said they were talking to the bank about buying the building before it was sold to a Texas-based partnership in November for $475,000.

"We thought we were first in line to purchase the Quapaw Community Center," Burrough told the Hot Springs Board of Directors last month.

"That was sold to someone else while we were still thinking we were one of the ones in line for that.

"We've gone back to the new owner. Know that $575,000 we thought we were going to buy the building for is now $1.2 million," he said.