Crashes on roads in state take 2 lives

Two men died in two wrecks on Arkansas roads Wednesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from law enforcement.

Thomas Humann, 75, of Fort Smith, was mowing his lawn about 4:24 p.m. near the intersection of South L Street and South 21st Street when a 1990 Chevrolet struck him, fatally injuring him, a report from Fort Smith police states.

An officer investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was wet at the time.

Wayne Simmons, 20, of Dumas, was killed about 10:35 p.m. on Interstate 49 near mile marker 48 in Washington County when he was struck by a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica that veered off the road and hit Simmons while he was standing near his parked vehicle, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time.