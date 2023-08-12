Fatal shooting reported in Pine Bluff; 4 people wounded in separate incident

Five people were shot in Pine Bluff in two separate incidents over 18 hours that left one man dead and four people wounded.

A 30-year-old man died Saturday, and the four other victims — ranging in age from 16 to 77 — were wounded on Friday. Authorities do not yet have a suspect in the killing, though officials say the suspect in the four other shootings has turned himself in to police.

Officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department were called to the Broadmoor Shopping Center, 2709 E. Harding Ave., at 11:15 a.m. Saturday in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 30-year-old man slumped over inside a vehicle, according to Sgt. Deshawn Bennett of the Pine Bluff Police Department. Officers said the man had been shot in the face.

The man was taken by ambulance to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where he later died, Bennett said. He added that authorities do not have a suspect as of Saturday afternoon, and no one else was injured in the shooting.

That shooting followed a report of shots fired at about 6:49 p.m. Friday in the direction of the Stop and Shop convenience store at West 16th Avenue and South Cherry Street. That shooting left three teenage males and a 77-year-old woman wounded.

Bennett said the shots were fired from a barbershop next to Stop and Shop, and no motive has been established.

Detectives have identified Joseph Westmoreland as the suspect in those shootings. Westmoreland turned himself in to Pine Bluff police at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Bennett said.

Westmoreland was later booked in at W.C. Dub Brassell Detention Center on four counts of battery in the first degree and two counts of committing a terroristic act, according to police.

Police also detained a 15-year-old boy who was with the shooter. He was arrested and booked in at the Jack Jones Juvenile Detention Center on four counts of battery in the first degree, two counts of committing a terroristic act, one count of being a minor in possession of a firearm and one count of tampering with evidence.

When officers arrived on the scene of Friday's shooting, they located multiple spent shell casings on the ground in front of the barbershop at 1108 W. 16th Ave.

Witnesses stated that the shooter and another person were inside the barbershop when the two of them saw someone outside whom they knew. Witnesses stated that one of the males went outside, then went back inside the barbershop with a gun. The other male grabbed the gun, went outside and started shooting east toward the Stop and Shop, according to police.

Numerous vehicles were struck during Friday's shooting, in addition to the four people. Their ages and conditions as of Saturday afternoon:

* A 77-year-old Black female (stable but critical condition).

* A 19-year-old Black male (stable but critical condition).

* A 18-year-old Black male (stable but critical condition).

* A 16-year-old Black male (stable condition).